The Durban July was filled with interesting looks inspired by the "Marvels of Mzansi" theme. Jessica van Heerden is one of the attendees of the horse racing event who dressed to stand out.

Jessica van Heerden stuns at Durban July with an out-of-the-box look, matching her husband for the Marvels of Mzansi theme. Image: jessica_vanheerden

Source: Instagram

Influencer and beauty guru Jessica van Heerden nailed her depiction of South African culture with a beautifully designed dress. Jessica van Heerden had online users fascinated with her polarising look.

Jessica van Heerden stepped out in her best with her husband by her side for the Durban July dressed in fabric that looked familiar to most South Africans. The influencer interpreted "Marvels of Mzansi" to include iconic South African kitchen items as she designed her dress around a classic checkered dish towel. Jessica looked stunning in the checkered dress that matched her husband's jacket in the same dish towel textile.

Durban July outfits leaves SA abuzz

Online users shared their honest thoughts on some of the ensembles celebrities wore to the Durban July. Mihlali and Somizi's outfits received a flood of honest reviews from netizens. Somizi stood out with three looks that he put together for the Durban July. One of the ensembles was lovingly dedicated to his late mother, and many fans appreciated the storytelling element in his outfits.

South African celebrities are challenged to follow specific themes for their Durban July outfits each year. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

South Africa discusses Durban July dish towel dress

People had a lot to say about the dress Jessica wore. Netizens were amused by the unique interpretation she delivered for the Durban July. Many agreed that the dish towel would be found in most South African households. See Jessica's Durban July outfit below:

@TakatsoLisbeth said:

"They made it look cute."

@iNtombazana wrote:

"This is incredible, I hope it doesn’t turn against her here on X. 🥲"

@24hoursofafairy commented:

"Who are they? This is so cute omg."

@Ladylux29753459 wrote:

"I love Jess's dress! I agree that Bren could have opted for white shirt and pants. People are being too much with the "meaning" of this fit... besides the dish cloth, I thought of the "umhlaba ungehlule" bag."

@ZondiNandile added:

"Nah, the dress ate. In fact it wiped the table and left no crumbs 😻😻😻 "

@LwandoZinto was impressed:

"And this is definitely a horse racing kind of dress. Doesn’t seem uncomfortable"

@PhahlaneLindiwe loved the idea:

"This is actually true there’s no household that doesn’t have this type of dishcloth."

@khuliso_Neelsreflected:

"I don’t hate this idea if it done in a stylish way."

@mdingi_lumka cheereD:

"Nice vadoek dress, I’ll rock this one for sure🤞🏾"

Source: Briefly News