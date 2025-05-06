George Lebese has successfully ventured into the hospitality industry with his premium restaurant, Seventeen Lifestyle, offering a unique dining and entertainment experience in Pretoria

Beyond football, Lebese has launched a streetwear brand, Assets Clothing, which reflects his personal style and entrepreneurial spirit in the fashion industry

Lebese showcases his passion for luxury through his impressive car collection, including a Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 Coupe, symbolising his appreciation for the finer things in life

George Lebese, the former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder, has embraced a life of luxury and entrepreneurial success after his football career. While he made a name for himself on the pitch, his ventures beyond football have also garnered significant attention, particularly his restaurant business.

George Lebese in action during a Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in 2016. Image: Stringer

Source: Getty Images

A taste of luxury: George Lebese's restaurant

One of Lebese’s standout ventures is his restaurant, Seventeen Lifestyle, a premium dining and entertainment venue located in Pretoria. The restaurant blends fine dining with a lively nightlife scene, making it a popular destination for celebrities and influencers.

Lebese’s restaurant offers an exclusive experience with stylish interiors and top-tier service. It’s more than just a place to eat; it’s a social hub where guests can enjoy dining, entertainment, and a vibrant atmosphere all in one. His involvement as a DJ at the venue showcases his personal touch in managing the space.

Entrepreneurial spirit: expanding into fashion

In addition to his restaurant, Lebese has launched Assets Clothing, a streetwear brand that focuses on quality and bold design. The brand has quickly caught attention for its unique collections, reflecting Lebese’s personal style and creative vision. Lebese’s move into fashion further cements his entrepreneurial spirit. His clothing line is just one example of how he continues to build his brand beyond football, demonstrating a keen eye for business opportunities.

Automotive passion: George Lebese's love for luxury cars

Lebese’s passion for luxury extends beyond business. He has an impressive collection of vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 Coupe, which highlights his taste for performance and elegance. His car collection is often showcased on social media, reflecting his love for the finer things in life.

Former Kaizer Chiefs Star George Lebese's Luxurious Restaurant and Entrepreneurial Ventures"

Source: Instagram

A new chapter beyond football

George Lebese’s transition from footballer to entrepreneur has been a successful one. With ventures like Seventeen Lifestyle and Assets Clothing, he is proving that life after football can be just as fulfilling. As he continues to expand his business empire, Lebese is creating a legacy beyond the pitch.

