Ex Sundowns Star Explains Why He Rejected Huge Money From Kaizer Chiefs for PSL Giants
- Former Kaizer Chiefs star George Lebese has opened up on what happened between him and the Glamour Boys years ago
- The former Bafana Bafana forward stated why he rejected a big money offer from the Soweto giants for a move to Mamelodi Sundowns
- The 36-year-old also disclosed the amount Amakhosi offered him for a contract renewal before choosing to join the Brazilians
Former South African international George Lebese has explained why he rejected a big money offer from Kaizer Chiefs for a transfer move to Mamelodi Sundowns years ago.
The South African left winger spent nine seasons with the Glamour Boys before leaving the Soweto giants for the Pretoria-based side.
The 36-year-old didn't have a good time with the Brazilians and had his best time while he was still with Amakhosi.
Lebese explains why he rejected Chiefs' big offer for Sundowns
According to FARPost, Lebese in an interview with Marawa Sports Worldwide 947 talked about letting Kaizer Chiefs board member Bobby Motaung down by rejecting the new deal the club offered him.
"Bobby was the one who took me under his wing from Mamelodi. I can still recall our last conversation clearly, especially when he handed me that paper—a contract renewal," he said.
"I was sitting right across from him, and I told him I wouldn’t be renewing. I’ll never forget the shock on his face; he didn’t expect it at all.
"Looking back now, I wonder, ‘What did I do to this person who had such a profound impact on my life?’ I’ve always felt bad about it.
"Two weeks after I signed, I sent him a message apologizing. I met with him once and apologised again. I feel like I truly let him down."
The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward pointed out that Chiefs offered him more money than the Brazilians, but opted for a move because of more playing time and his relationship with coach at that time, Steve Komphela.
“Chiefs offered me more, but it wasn’t about the money. It was about playing time and the dynamics with the coach at the time," he continued.
“For whatever reason, I think Bobby was more focused on what he could get from the other side [Sundowns] than just a renewal. I’ll never know for sure. But he pushed me in a way that… you know when someone encourages you so strongly, you end up saying exactly what they want, without them saying a word. That was the kind of push it was. And, being a lifelong Sundowns supporter, and wanting to make my family proud—it all aligned perfectly.
“I’m not sure of the exact figure, but it was around R230,000 a month... somewhere in that ballpark. It was more than Sundowns was offering, and still, I said no.”
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.