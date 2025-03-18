A Mamelodi Sundowns star has been given the permission to leave Bafana Bafana camp ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifier

The South African international had a family issue to sort out and has been replaced a Kaizer Chiefs transfer target

Hugo Broos gave a detailed explanation for the player's situation in an interview with the media

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has reportedly replaced a Mamelodi Sundowns star with a Kaizer Chiefs target for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers this week.

South Africa will face neighbours Lesotho and the Benin Republic in the qualifying series, with the hope of claiming all six points.

Bafana Bafana are currently sit second in Group C, same points with top of the table team, Rwanda, and third-place Benin.

Aubrey Modiba in action during the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations Group K qualifying match between South Africa and Uganda. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Broos replaces Sundowns star with Kaizer Chiefs target

According to iDiskiTimes, Mamelodi Sundowns star Aubrey Modiba has been allowed to leave Bafana Bafana camp as his wife was in labour to welcome their new baby.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Belgian tactician explained the whole process claiming the Sundowns defender needed to be with his partners as it's more important to be there rather than stay with the national team.

“It’s been a while since we began a camp with 23 players, but today one is missing— Aubrey Modiba. However, he’s attending to something far more significant than being with the national team: his wife is giving birth,” Broos explained on Monday.

“He needs to be there as a father, which is why Aubrey isn’t with us right now. He might join us later, but moments like these, where life’s bigger events take priority, are far more important than a World Cup qualification match.”

Report have it that Modiba has been replaced with Sekhukhune United left-back Vuyo Letlapa, which is first call-up for the Kaizer Chiefs transfer target.

Vuyo Letlapa replaces Aubrey Modiba in Bafana Bafana squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers. Photo: @SekhukhuneFc.

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana coach, Broos now have to chose on who to start between Letlapa and Fawaaz Basadien against Lesotho and Benin.

Letlapa has been one of the revelations of the season in the Premier Soccer League, as he's been impressive since the start of this campaign for Babina Noko.

The 21-year-old's performance hasn't gone unnoticed by the top sides in the Betway Premiership, as all the big three are monitoring his progress at Sekhukhune United.

Kaizer Chiefs were reportedly interested in signing the player last summer before he eventually decided to join Sekhukhune from ABC Motsepe League side Jomo Cosmos.

Nasreddine Nabi's side are reportedly still looking at bring the South African defender to Naturena in the next transfer window ahead of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

14 players dropped from Bafana Bafana squad ahead of WCQ

Briefly News also reported on the 14 stars that were dropped from the preliminary squad by Hugo Broos ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Premier Soccer League sides Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC dominate the list with as they had more players who didn't make the Bafana Bafana manager's final squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News