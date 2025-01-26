Orlando Pirates Intensify Efforts to Sign 21-Year Old Star From PSL Rivals

Orlando Pirates are reportedly making a strong push to secure the signing of South African defender Vuyo Letlapa from Premier Soccer League rivals Sekhukhune United this January.

The promising youngster has caught the eye of the Buccaneers, who are eager to bolster their squad with new quality players this January.

Due to his performance, the South African fullback has gained significant attention from top teams in the PSL, and the Sea Robbers are planning to act fast by signing him before others.

Pirates pushing to sign Letlapa from Sekhukhune United

According to the South African, Orlando Pirates have shown interest in signing Letlapa from Sekhukhune United ahead of other suitors.

The Bucs face serious competition from PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns for the South African fullback's signature.

The Brazilians are said to have made their intentions known about signing Letlapa, but it's the Soweto giants who are likely to end up signing the 21-year-old.

A source close to Soccer Laduma explained why Letlapa has caught the attention of the two Betway Premiership giants.

"It's not unexpected that he had drawn interest from these two top sides in the Premier Soccer League. He is hard-working, reliable, and resilient in what he does," the source told Soccer Laduma.

"You know they signed him from Jomo Cosmos in the ABC Motsepe League and he has demonstrated how good he is in a short period. No matter which club he joins, he will do well with them because he's a good player."

Another insider to the South African publication says the Sekhukhune United star is seen as a perfect alternative to Fawaaz Basadien, who might not leave Stellenbosch FC this January or in the summer.

"You know he is still young and has a fantastic future ahead of him as long as he can just remain as levelled headed as he is now," he added.

"That's why it's thought that they are looking at him as an alternative option for Fawaaz Basadien if they can't get the Stellenbosch FC defender.

"Yes he may not have the occasion right now but that comes with playing regularly at a top level and that's what these clubs are looking at."

Source: Briefly News