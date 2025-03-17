Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has been left fuming after a last-minute change to his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi has withdrawn from the squad through injury with Polokwane City player Ndamulelo Maphangule replacing him

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Maswanganyi would be missed while others questioned Broos’ decision to select Maphangule

Coach Hugo Broos said he was upset with a PSL club after a late change to his Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Broos has called up Polokwane City star Ndamulelo Maphangule to the Bafana squad after Orlando Pirates player Patrick Maswanganyi was ruled out through injury.

Polokwane City star Ndamulelo Maphangule has been called up to the Bafana squad to replace the injured Patrick Maswanganyi. Image: Polokwane_city/Twitter and titogram.10/Instagram.

Source: Twitter

While the Bafana squad has a new face, Broos said he was upset that Pirates did not communicate Maswanwanganyi’s injury promptly.

Hugo Broos slams PSL club

Bafana's change was confirmed on Twitter (X):

According to iDiski Times, Broos said he wanted Pirates to be more open about the fan favourite’s fitness ahead of the selection.

Broos said:

“I’m a bit angry because we only knew yesterday evening, and from what I heard, he was already injured on Saturday, so he couldn’t play yesterday, so we had to look for someone else today. If my information is right, he was injured in training, everyone knew he was in the national team and at that moment, a little call would have been good, that would give us more time to look for another player.”

Maphangule was part of Bafana's preliminary squad, according to the tweet below:

Bafana aim for World Cup place

Bafana will face Lesotho on Friday, 21 March 2025, before travelling to face Benin in their bid to earn a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Currently Bafana are level with log leaders Rwanda on seven points and have six matches left to earn a place at the tournament.

Coach Broos has selected a strong squad for the qualifiers that includes recalled stars such as Percy Tau and Jayden Adams.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wanted more clarity from Orlando Pirates over the fitness of Patrick Maswanganyi. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Bafana's change

Local football fans reacted on social media to say they would miss Maswanganyi in the Bafana squad, while several questioned Maphangule’s selection.

Junior Du Preez is curious:

“It's interesting to see how Bafana Bafana is planning to play without a reliable 10, maybe Oswin Appollis will drop to that role with Mofokeng on the sides or maybe Broos is looking at Adams to play penetrative passes. What a blow to lose Patrick Maswanganyi, let's hope Hugo Broos has the solution.”

Tunsi Robert backed another player:

“Maema was a good replacement cos he played so well in CHAN qualifiers, but let's give that boy support.”

Dee Greeze doubts the choice::

“Hai kodwa this Broos madala, there are top top top players that can play that role in our league. Players like Mphambaniso, Mbule, Dlamini, Maema, Ndlondlo, Mkhulise, Mntambo and l think also that Zwane boy from Kaizer Chiefs.”

Thapelo Chauke asked a question:

“Nah real talk is this guy better than Cele, Mdu, and Rhodes?”

Sam Mangwana backs the decision:

“Congratulations poi, you been playing well for Polokwane City.”

Bafana Bafana exclude PSL star for bizarre reason

As reported by Briefly News, talented TS Galaxy defender Khulumani Ndamane has been denied a place in the Bafana squad because he does not have a passport.

Ndamane was part of the preliminary squad but ultimately missed out on the final squad because he failed to get his passport in time.

Source: Briefly News