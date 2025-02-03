While celebrating his match-winning penalty in the Soweto derby, Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi was approached by a pitch invader who tried to reward him with cash

Maswanganyi scored a cheeky Panenka penalty after referee Masixole Bambiso awarded a late spot-kick in the 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, 1 February 2025

Local fans reacted on social media to admire Maswanganyi’s bravery and said the fan should have been allowed to reward the player

An Orlando Pirates fan was so overwhelmed by Patrick Maswanganyi’s late penalty in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs that he tried to reward the player with cash.

The Bucs fan ran onto the field to try and give Maswanganyi money after the midfielder scored the match-winner with a cheeky stoppage-time penalty on Saturday, 1 February 2025.

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi scored a late penalty in the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs.

Maswanganyi’s late winner in the Soweto derby caused controversy after Bambiso awarded the penalty after awarding an advantage to a foul on Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng.

Orlando Pirates fan tried to reward Patrick Maswanganyi

Watch the Pirates try to pay Maswanganyi in the video below:

While Maswanganyi refused to accept the reward, fans still praised the Bafana Bafana star for his bravery in the Soweto derby.

Former PSL referee Errol Sweeney said Bambiso should have never played advantage but still defended the decision while Maswanganyi drew praise from local fans.

Following the victory, Pirates remained second on the PSL log, six points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns while the Soweto giants have a game in hand.

Watch Maswanganyi's penalty in the video below:

Maswanganyi impresses local fans

The decision to perform the cheeky penalty impressed local fans, especially after Maswanganyi missed a crucial spot kick against Cape Town City on Wednesday, 8 January.

Following the derby, Pirates face a crucial week as they will face Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, 5 February before a headline clash against Sundowns.

Pirates and Sundowns will face each other on Saturday, 8 February, and will hope they can lessen the gap atop the PSL log while Sundowns will face SuperSport midweek.

Orlando Pirates fans were impressed by Patrick Maswanganyi after the Soweto derby.

Fans admire Maswanganyi

Local football fans praised Maswanganyi on social media and said the fans should have been allowed to reward the Pirates star.

TumeloTiger1 backed the fan’s actions:

“Fans still passionate about the sport! This is good to see; hope @GaytonMcK is watching."

Pookiepolls is a Bucs fan:

“What a result! Up the Bucs!”

SiphoKolanisi1 said Maswanganyi should have accepted the gift:

“Unfortunate players are not allowed to take gifts from fans.”

TMukuru79338 praised Maswanganyi:

“The boy took one of the greatest penalties that will be stored in the records of the world. He's the greatest player, even a living legend like Zinedine Zidane is watching with a smile. Well done boooooy.”

Tello Sibeko admired Maswanganyi’s bravery:

“Some people are brave. Just imagine if he had missed. I still get goosebumps every time I think about that penalty.”

Tregboy Mbele said some fans are hurting:

“That penalty is hurting people.”

Jack Msokoli gave their view:

“Panenka means a slow motion.”

Pholoba BN said Maswanganyi took a big chance:

“If he had missed. He would be still crying like a baby.”

Mlungy Gama respects Maswanganyi:

“That penalty in the 90+ minutes after missing the one in Cape Town, says a lot about Tito's character.”

Param Joseph gave their analysis about the match:

“Soft penalty, the ref could have let it pass in my opinion. On paper, Pirates could not lose but the game is played on the pitch and not on paper. From my side a big ups to the Chiefs team for the fight they put up. Now take that into all future games and Chiefs could easily climb up the log nicely. In ending, I say that was a very well-taken penalty.”

Patrick Maswanganyi attracts interest from overseas

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi has reportedly attracted interest from Portuguese side UD Oliveirense.

Maswanganyi spent his youth career at the Portuguese side before moving back to Mzansi to play for SuperSport and Pirates.

