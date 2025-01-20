Orlando Pirates could lose star player Patrick Maswanganyi in the January transfer window after Portuguese club UD Oliveirense showed an interest in the player

The 26-year-old Maswanganyi played youth football for the Portuguese club before returning to South Africa to represent SuperSport United and Pirates

Local football fans reacted on social media to back Maswanganyi's return to Europe, while some said the player would not succeed outside of Mzansi

Midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi could leave Orlando Pirates in a mega-R40 million transfer to Portuguese side UD Oliveirense.

The Pirates star represented the club at youth level before moving back to South Africa in 2022 to play for SuperSport United and Pirates, while he also starred for Bafana Bafana.

Maswanganyi has impressed with his displays for club and country, while the Soweto giants have trusted the player with their famed number 10 jersey in the CAF Champions League.

Patrick Maswanganyi could return to Europe

Maswanganyi's overseas interest was confirmed in the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, Oliveirense is interested in the 26-year-old, who the Soweto club values at R40 million.

The source said:

"Things are advancing at this moment, and a deal could be announced very soon. The club in Portugal is very interested, and as mentioned before, the negotiations are at an advanced stage; all that must be sorted is the price. Pirates have set a price for the player, and it is now up to the Portuguese club [Oliveirense] to meet those demands or to come up with a suitable offer. Tito is a key member of the Pirates squad, so they want a good price for him, while they are more than happy to keep him at the club."

Maswanganyi is admired by teammates, according to the tweet below:

Maswanganyi is loved by fans and teammates

Fans and teammates love the attacking midfielder for his silky skills and eye for goal, while he recently missed a crucial penalty during a recent PSL defeat to Cape Town City.

If Maswanganyi leaves the Soweto giants, he could be joined by fellow attacker Karim Kimvuidi, who has been available for loan bids in the January transfer window.

Fans back Maswanganyi's return to Europe

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Maswanganyo should stay at Pirates till at least the end of the season, while others felt the time was right for him to leave Mayfair.

Jabulani Silence says Pirates must keep the player for now:

"He can leave at the end of the season, not now."

Master Samuel Modiba backs the move:

"It's good to see players moving abroad; it paves the way for fresh young talents."

Andile Solution-Provider Simelane gave Maswanganyi some advice:

"I would love him more if he can control his anger on the pitch. A team with smart players can easily get him a red card or a yellow in the first half, which will take him out of the game. Look how he avoided to make tackles after he got a yellow card against Al-Ahly."

Avela Avee Mlotywa does not believe the rumours:

"No club can buy this nonsense player in Europe. That's why he came back; he's useless."

Nape Mojapelo is not a fan:

"Can he leave today already?"

Patrick Maswanganyi looks to fill Themba Zwane's spot in Bafana Bafana

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi is among several players looking to fill the gap left by Themba Zwane in the Bafana Bafana squad.

The veteran midfielder is currently injured, but at 35, coach Hugo Broos will be looking for a long-term replacement for the Mamelodi Sundowns star.

