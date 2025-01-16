Soweto giants Orlando Pirates could loan out Congolese attacker Karim Kimvuidi as the 22-year-old seeks more game time

Kimvuidi joined the Sowerto club in 2023, scoring two goals in 17 PSL matches, but has struggled for game time this season

Local football fans praised Kimvuidi on social media, saying a loan deal could help him, while others believe Pirates could still use him this season

Congolese attacker Karim Kimvuidi has been placed on the loan list by Soweto giants Orlando Pirates to get the 22-year-old more game time.

Kimvuidi scored two goals in 17 PSL matches for Pirates last season but has struggled to get on the field in the current campaign.

Orlando Pirates could send Karim Kimvuidi out on loan in the January transfer window. Image: orlandopirates/Twitter and karim_kimvuidi/Instagram.

Source: UGC

During the January transfer window, Pirates loaned midfielder Katlego Otladisa to Sekhukhune United, and they hope Kimvuidi can follow a similar path.

Karim Kimvuidi is rated highly at Orlando Pirates

Kimvuidi is on the loan list at Pirates, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Pirates are keen to loan Kimvuidi during the January transfer window, while they aim to add Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien to the squad.

The source said:

"No, I can't say there is a team now, but Orlando Pirates want to loan him out so that he can get more game time. At the moment, they wouldn't want to sell him permanently. It's just to give him more game time. He has one and a half years still on his contract, and Orlando Pirates can't just leave him to go like that. After all, you should know that he is still young and has a great future ahead of him, and that's why they invested in him, and the loan move would help him grow as a player."

Kimvuidi is a fan favourite at Pirates, according to the tweet below:

Kimvuidi has competition at Pirates

While Kimvuidi is admired at Pirates, the 22-year-old has serious competition in Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Monnapule Saleng and Gilberto.

The Congolese attacker is also a fan favourite and impressed local fans after rocking an R20 000 pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is making changes to his squad during the January transfer window. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans admire Kimvuidi

Bucs supporters reacted on social media to say Kimvuidi could benefit from a loan deal, while fans say Pirates should keep the star at the club.

Mduduzi Lee is a fan:

"This guy is good; he needs more game time."

Hezekiel Lekoloane supports the decision:

"I fully support management's thinking; this guy can't be sitting on the bench game after game. He deserves to play. Given the length of his contract, it's the right thing to do. Loan him out; he will have minutes under his belt, which will be great for Pirates when he returns."

Shadrack Sesing says Pirates need Kimvuidi:

"More games are coming; we will still need him because there will be injuries."

Bonginkosi Gumede wants Kimvuidi to stay:

"Great player, he needs enough game time on the field. We can't keep loaning players; we are in the knockout stages of the Nedbank and Betway Premiership. We have a lot to do; please don't destroy the club."

Ousdaizel Leroy gave Kimvuidi some advice:

"The only thing that holds him back is his unnecessary fouls. Otherwise, he is a good player; we still need him, the competition is tight and loaning him might be a blunder."

Orlando Pirates set for rejection from a Bafana Bafana star

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana star Sinoxolo Kwayiba is set to reject Orlando Pirates by signing a new deal at Chippa United.

Kwayiba is a target for Pirates, who are also linked with moves for Oswin Appollis, Fawaaz Basadien and Thabang Matuludi.

Source: Briefly News