A former Atletico Madrid striker has been linked with a move to Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs this January

The Soweto giants have reportedly opened talks with the 24-year-old striker but face strong competition from clubs in other European countries

Netizens shared their thoughts on the Glamour Boys' interest in bringing the former Atletico Madrid star to the South African league on social media

Kaizer Chiefs have continued their quest to add more quality players to their attacking department as they reportedly opened talks with a former Atletico Madrid striker over a possible move this January.

Nasreddine Nabi has been clamouring for the signing of a new striker since he joined the Glamour Boys last summer, but the club board decided to stick with Ashley Du Preez and Ranga Chivaviro.

The two strikers failed to deliver the standard the Tunisian tactician wanted and requested the board to strengthen the position.

Nasreddine Nabi open talks with a former Atletico Madrid forward over a possible move this January.

Chiefs open talks with ex-Atletico Madrid striker

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Kaizer Chiefs have opened talks with Switzerland forward Ruben del Campo in the past few days, as they consider him a positive addition to their squad this January.

The Swiss striker spent last campaign in North America, Canada, with Atletico Ottawa and appeared in 33 matches, scoring 14 goals alongside three assists.

Kaizer Chiefs open talks with Ruben del Campo over possible move this January. Photo: @atletiOttawa.

The 14 goals scored by del Campo broke Atletico Ottawa's record for most goals in a single season and earned a nomination for the league's Players' Player of the Year.

He has played across all youth levels for the Swiss national team, and Amakhosi could sign him on a free transfer as he is currently unattached.

The 24-year-old is a left-footed striker just like Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud, but the Soweto-based club could miss out on his signing as clubs in Denmark, Italy, and Portugal are offering mouthwatering deals.

Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs' pursuit of Ruben del Campo

SN_Mkhonza said:

"When he starts misfiring they will say he was never a Nabi signing 😭😭😭😭😭"

bonganidhl4955 shared:

"He is going to come, score goals and be the team's leading goalscorer, then released as soon as he hit a bad patch, we have seen this plenty of times before."

eemz_em reacted:

"The overseas market hasn't been kind to them. They got Paez and recently the guy who was here last season who left without scoring a single goal. They should go to Zim/Zambia to search for another Musona/Mbesuma."

ZwaneThando3 wants a striker from Africa or PSL proven:

"He's a free agent for a reason, he will still need to adapt to the fast paced betway league. Chiefs need a striker who already can adapt to the fast pace and a proven scoring record either from an Africa or the psl at most."

mabe_vince commented:

"If he has options in Italy, Portugal and Denmark what makes you think he will choose a daily loosing KC over the rest."

cooper_starlyn wrote:

"They just need to know how to use him... That's all... They've been signing every good player but they don't deliver."

Thuto_V responded:

"I just watched his YouTube videos, all I can say is that he looks good enough to get a contract in Europe, I don't think he will choose chiefs."

