Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi has commented on the Glamour Boys' win over Stellenbosch FC in their Betway Premiership midweek fixture at the FNB Stadium

Wandile Duba scored a brace to secure all three points for the Soweto-based club after being a goal down after 20 minutes of play courtesy of Khomotjo Lekholoane's goal

The Tunisian mentor also gave a perfect explanation why he subbed off Bradley Cross very early in the match despite the scores being level at that point

Nasreddine Nabi has reacted to Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

The Glamour Boys were a goal down after 20 minutes of play, with Khomotjo Lekholoane tapping in Devin Titus' pass. Wandile Duba levelled the scoreline eight minutes later, then scored the winner 12 minutes after restart in the second half.

The win pushed the Soweto Giants two places up on the Premier Soccer League table. They've garnered 18 points from 12 matches this season, moving them ahead of the Stellies.

Nasreddine Nabi having a conversation with Kaizer Chiefs stars before their Betway Premiership match with Stellenbosch FC kicked off. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

One of the major talking points of the match was Nabi's decision to sub off Bradley Cross and the injured Ashley Du Preez after 30 minutes of play. He replaced them with Tebogo Potsane and Mfundo Vilakazi, respectively.

Nabi explains why Cross was subbed off early

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi shared his view about his team's performance during an interview with SuperSport TV after the match.

Bradley Cross was subbed off alongside injured Ashley Du Preez after 30 minutes of play against Stellenbosch FC. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

The Kaizer Chiefs head coach also explained why he subbed off Cross, who was making his first start after returning from injury, very early in the match.

"Congratulations to the players, it's not easy to come back from a goal down," the former AS FAR Rabat head coach said.

"We started well the first five minutes. We had control, but there was a bit of confusion with the back-three system, which allowed the opponent to take control of the game and have even more possession.

"That's why we made the tactical change by taking off the left-back and putting on a winger."

The Tunisian tactician continued by crediting Kaizer Chiefs players while claiming it was not easy to come from a goal down to defeat a top side like Stellebosch FC.

"It's not easy against such a good team like Stellenbosch to come back from behind and to score two. That requires character and today; we had it. Credit to the players," he added.

Nabi's side will switch focus to their next match in the Betway Premiership against Cross' former side, Lamontville Golden Arrows FC, this weekend.

Source: Briefly News