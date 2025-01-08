Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC: Preview, h2h, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch

Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC are set to lock horns in the Betway Premiership, a game that will serve as the latter's first league match in 2025

The Glamour Boys lost their first match this year against a Cape Town City side managed by their former head coach Muhsin Ertugral on Sunday evening

Nasreddine Nabi is tasked with getting all three points against Steve Barker's Stellenbosch FC side, but it will be a challenge for the Soweto-based side

Kaizer Chiefs are back in action in the Betway Premiership after losing to Cape Town City the last time out. The Soweto giants will host Stellenbosch in the 12th league match of the season.

Amakhosi currently sit seventh on the log with 15 points from 11 matches, while Stellies are two places above them with 16 points from 10 games this season.

Briefly News looks at some of the things you need to know about the match between the struggling Chiefs side against the Maroons.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to host Stellenbosch FC in their next match in the Betway Premiership this Wednesday. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch FC: All you need to know

Match preview

Nasreddine Nabi has been in the news since Kaizer Chiefs lost to Cape Town City. Several concerns have been raised about his ability to manage the club and whether the players in his squad are good enough.

The Tunisian mentor is struggling for consistency this season, but the Soweto side needs a positive result against Stellenbosch to get back on track.

The Steve Barker-led Stellenbosch FC side have not been up to standard either, but they are still in a good place compared to the Glamour Boys.

In the last five matches in the Betway Premiership, Stellies have won two games, drawn two, and lost one.

Steve Barker getting Stellenbosch FC players ready for their mouthwatering midweek Betway Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: @StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Team News and possible lineups

Summer signing Gaston Sirino will likely miss the game due to injury, but Nabi would have all the players who featured against Cape Town City available for the tie.

Stellenbosch also have no suspended players, and the team that scored all three points against Lunda Sul might be called upon to face the Glamour Boys.

Kaizer Chiefs possible lineup: Bruce Bvuma, Inacio Miguel, Reeve Frosler, Bradley Cross, Rushwin Dortley, Yusuf Maart, Samkelo Zwane, Mduduzi Shabalala, Wandile Duba, Ashley Du Preez, Mfundo Vilakazi.

Stellenbosch FC possible lineup: Sage Stephens, Thabo Moloisane, Ismael Toure, Omega Mdaka, Andre de Jong, Sihle Nduli, Sanele Barns, Jayden Adams, Chumani Butsaka, Khomotjo Lekoloane, Devin Titus.

Head-to-head

The last five matches between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC have been close contests. Amakhosi have been victorious three times, while Stellies have won the remaining two.

The hosts lost their last league match against CT City, while Barker's side were on continental duty and beat their opponents 2-0 over the weekend.

Time and where to watch

The Betway Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC is scheduled for 19:30 South African time on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at the FNB Stadium.

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 208.

Pirates legend names 4 PSL stars Chiefs should sign

Briefly News earlier reported that a Pirates legend has suggested some players Kaizer Chiefs should go all out and get in this winter transfer window.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder highlights four star players in the Premier Soccer League the Glamour Boys need to save their season after a poor start.

Source: Briefly News