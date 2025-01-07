Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma insists the Soweto giants are improving under new coach Nasreddine Nabi despite suffering four losses in 11 PSL matches

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma said Kaizer Chiefs are showing signs of progress under new coach Nasreddine Nabi despite the side experiencing an indifferent season.

After 11 PSL matches, Chiefs suffered four defeats and currently sit seventh on the log, 15 points behind leaders and defending PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma says Kaizer Chiefs are improving under coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Bvuma, who praised Nabi at the start of the season, said the club is moving in the right direction under coach Nabi and backed the side to finish the season on a good note.

According to Goal.com, Bvuma said Chiefs will bounce back from their recent 1-0 loss to Cape Town City when they face Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday, 8 January 2025.

Bvuma said:

"You can see that we have improved a lot than the previous seasons. We are playing well, and as a team, we are doing well. It's just that the results are not coming our way. We are getting inconsistent in terms of getting the results. But that doesn't mean there is no progress; there is a lot of progress. We have to get the results going forward."

Bvuma backs Chiefs to improve

While Chiefs have won four matches this season, the club has struggled to keep clean sheets, leading to reports that the club is interested in Chippa United shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali.

Chiefs want to add quality players in the January transfer window and have been linked with Nwabali, Oswin Appollis, Fiston Mayele, Feisal Salum and Fawaaz Basadien.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has four wins and four losses in 11 PSL matches.

Fans doubt Bvuma's optimism

Amakhosi fans reacted negatively on social media to Bvuma's words, saying the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper is just trying to secure his place in the starting line-up.

Da Deepervoice is not impressed:

"Failing to win small games makes no progress at all. Guys, I'm shifting my membership."

Ketlile Pele Thakgaetala says Bvuma is biased:

"He is saying this because he is now given an opportunity to play. I doubted them when Supersport United beat them 1-0 in a league game, and they failed to find a suitable player to replace Castillo."

Akhona Sikebe says Chiefs had the right formula:

"That first line-up in early games was the best."

Vusi Johannes is doubtful:

"If you guys are making progress, the club wouldn't need reinforcement."

Thabo Moheane asked a question:

"Which progress? What has changed over the last four months?"

Kaizer Chiefs willing to offload five players

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs have identified five surplus players in their bid to sign new players during the January 2025 transfer window.

George Matlou, Thatoyaone Ditlhokwe, and Christian Saile are among the players coach Nasreddine Nabi has earmarked to leave Chiefs as they pursue various transfer targets.

