Soweto club Kaizer Chiefs have once again expressed interest in Chippa United Stanley Nwabali to improve their goalkeeping department

Chiefs could offload Fiacre Ntwari if they sign Nwabali, despite the Rwandan only joining the club at the start of the 2024/2025 season

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Chiefs should consider fixing their defence instead of blaming the goalkeepers

Nigeria and Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has again emerged as a target for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the January transfer window.

Since the start of the season, Chiefs have struggled to keep cleansheets after switching between new signing Fiacre Ntwari and Brandon Peterson, who together conceded 13 PSL goals.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari could be offloaded ro make space for Stanley Nwabali. Image: ntwari_fiacre/Instagram and Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Chiefs could reportedly offload Ntwari, despite him only arriving at the start of the season from TS Galaxy, while the club has been urged to give Bruce Bvuma another chance.

Kaizer Chiefs could reignite interest in Stanley Nwabali

Chiefs' plans for Nwabali are discussed in the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club could consider a bid for Nwabali, although they know the Nigerian recently signed a new contract at Chippa.

The source said:

"The club will be looking to strengthen all departments in the next window, which could lead to some players leaving the club. Nwabali is a player who has been linked with Chiefs in the past, but he has signed a new deal at Chippa recently, so it could take a significant bid that could include a player."

Fans say Chiefs have other problems

Chiefs fans reacted on social media to say the club should stay away from Nwabali as they identified other reasons for their leaky defence.

Vincent Hlatshwayo is not a fan of Nwabali:

"This one is a bad keeper. Actually, Chiefs' problems aren't the keepers; all our goalkeepers are good."

Christopher Sibisi says Nwabali must ignore Chiefs:

"If Nwabali goes to Chiefs, he will never play for Nigeria."

Vusi Mavhula blamed another player for Chiefs' problems:

"Miguel is a problem; everyone can't see that; Angola scammed us."

Lefa Clement is against the move:

"I said it before, and I still believe he is not Chiefs material."

Ngoaketsi Adam Lebona saysChiefs need better scouting:

"Chiefs is confused, especially when it comes to signing players."

