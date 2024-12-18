Overseas-based striker Lebo Mothiba said he did meet with Kaizer Chiefs management in the off-season, but it was not to discuss a player transfer

Striker Lebo Mothiba, who spent most of his career in France, said he did meet Kaizer Chiefs management in the off-season, but it was to discuss business regarding his future off the field.

The 28-year-old striker has been without a club since leaving French side RC Strasbourg at the end of last season and has been linked with PSL giants Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

South African striker Lebo Mothiba said he met Kaizer Chiefs officials after leaving French side RC Strasbourg. Image: Lebo_mothiba.

Mothiba confirmed rumours that he was at Naturena earlier this year, but it was to discuss his future as a middleman for players looking to move overseas.

Lebo Mothiba makes plans for his future

Mothiba confirms his meeting with Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Mothiba said he met with Chiefs to discuss his new business venture with his agent and brother, and he stated he has recovered from the injury.

Mothiba said:

"We'll scout players in South Africa. We'll look for the best young players in South Africa and tell my agent about them so that we can take them to Europe. It's easy for him to bring any players to Europe. That's why I was at the [Kaizer Chiefs] village; I went there to present the agency and who I'm working with."

Fans want Chiefs to sign Mothiba

Amakhosi fans said on social media that Chiefs should consider signing Mothiba after his move to Belgian side Standard Liege fell through before the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Nolan Vere admires Mothiba:

"What a brilliant young man, thinking ahead and creating opportunities for young talent. I wish him all the best."

Lindile Mbango says Mothiba must join Sundowns:

"This one is in love with Mamelodi Sundowns as he is a fan. Unfortunately, I don't see that happening under Flemming Berg unless the Scottish giants can purchase Rayners."

Lulamile Khwalo Fotoyi is frustrated:

"Here we go again; all the players will be linked to Chiefs."

Njitap Peter Abel is not a fan:

"He is not a striker we can rely on. He is just an average player."

Monwabisi Baron Mbaba rates Mothiba:

"Mothiba is better than Du Preez and Chivaviro in finishing, positioning himself and putting pressure on defenders."

Italian striker offers support to Lebo Mothiba

As reported by Briefly News, Italian striker Mario Balotelli offered support to overseas-based Mzansi striker Lebo Mothiba.

Mothiba has been searching for a new club since leaving RC Strasbourg, and Balotelli backed the 28-year-old to revive his career after recovering from injury.

