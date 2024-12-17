UEFA Champions League Winner Offers Support to Injured Bafana Bafana Striker
- Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli wished Lebo Mothiba well in his search for a new club and recovery from injury
- Balotelli sent an encouraging message to Mothiba on social media, backing the former Bafana Bafana striker to kickstart his injury-plague career
- Local football fans praised Balotelli on social media and sent their support to the 28-year-old striker, who has been without a club since leaving French side RC Strasbourg
Injured South African striker Lebo Mothiba has been backed by Italian striker Mario Balotelli in his search for a new club.
The 28-year-old striker has been without a club since leaving French side RC Strasbourg at the end of last season, while he is also recovering from a lengthy injury.
Balotelli, currently playing for Italian side Genoa, sent Mothiba a supportive message on social media after the Mzansi striker continued his search after a move to Belgium had failed.
Mario Balotelli supports Lebo Mothiba
Watch Balotelli's message to Mothiba in the video below:
According to the Instagram post, Balotelli, a Champions League winner with Inter Milan, smiled as he wished Mothiba a speedy recovery and luck in his career.
Balotelli said:
“Lebo, good luck, I know about your injuries, and I am sure you will recover well. Good luck for the season and good luck for your career.”
Fans wish Mothiba a speedy recovery
Local football fans praised Balotelli for his support on social media and wished Mothiba, previously linked with PSL side Kaizer Chiefs, a speedy recovery.
Kiano Cameron was impressed:
“Nice one.”
Sibusiso is a fan of Balotelli:
“Android 45 has spoken.”
Alessandro Polge praised Mothiba:
“Lebotelli.”
Liz hopes for the best:
“Speedy recovery Lebo.”
Mongameli Vilakazi supported Mothiba:
“Speedy recovery, brother.”
Shandre Campbell stands out among foreign-based Mzansi stars
As Briefly News reported, former SuperSport United star Shandre Campbell has set the tone for foreign-based Mzansi stars after shining in Belgium.
The 20-year-old winger is among several Mzansi stars who left the PSL for foreign clubs at the end of the 2023/2024 season and has scored five goals for Belgian side, Club NXT.
