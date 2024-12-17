Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli wished Lebo Mothiba well in his search for a new club and recovery from injury

Balotelli sent an encouraging message to Mothiba on social media, backing the former Bafana Bafana striker to kickstart his injury-plague career

Local football fans praised Balotelli on social media and sent their support to the 28-year-old striker, who has been without a club since leaving French side RC Strasbourg

Injured South African striker Lebo Mothiba has been backed by Italian striker Mario Balotelli in his search for a new club.

The 28-year-old striker has been without a club since leaving French side RC Strasbourg at the end of last season, while he is also recovering from a lengthy injury.

Mario Balotelli wished injured South African striker Lebo Mothiba a speedy recovery. Image: Jonathan Moscrop and Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Balotelli, currently playing for Italian side Genoa, sent Mothiba a supportive message on social media after the Mzansi striker continued his search after a move to Belgium had failed.

Mario Balotelli supports Lebo Mothiba

Watch Balotelli's message to Mothiba in the video below:

According to the Instagram post, Balotelli, a Champions League winner with Inter Milan, smiled as he wished Mothiba a speedy recovery and luck in his career.

Balotelli said:

“Lebo, good luck, I know about your injuries, and I am sure you will recover well. Good luck for the season and good luck for your career.”

Fans wish Mothiba a speedy recovery

Local football fans praised Balotelli for his support on social media and wished Mothiba, previously linked with PSL side Kaizer Chiefs, a speedy recovery.

Kiano Cameron was impressed:

“Nice one.”

Sibusiso is a fan of Balotelli:

“Android 45 has spoken.”

Alessandro Polge praised Mothiba:

“Lebotelli.”

Liz hopes for the best:

“Speedy recovery Lebo.”

Mongameli Vilakazi supported Mothiba:

“Speedy recovery, brother.”

