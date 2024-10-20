Parker McCollum: Age, height, wife, net worth, hometown, and more

Parker McCollum has been making music since the early 2010s, but his breakthrough came in 2021 after the release of his second album, Gold Chain Cowboy. The album features his hit songs Pretty Heart and To Be Loved by You.

Parker McCollum during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024, in Frisco, Texas (L). Photo: Omar Vega/Jason Kempin (modified by author)

Growing up in Texas had a profound impact on the country singer's career. Parker McCollum's childhood age was filled with summers working on his grandfather's ranch which exposed him to classic country music and instilled in him a strong work ethic.

Parker McCollum's profile summary

Full name Parker Yancey McCollum Date of birth June 15, 1992 Age 32 years old in 2024 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Conroe, Texas, United States Current residence New Braunfels, Texas, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm) Weight Approx. 75 kg (lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Hallie Ray Light (2022 to date) Children One (as of 2024) Parents Ivy and Anderson McCollum Siblings Two, including Tyler Education College Park High School in The Woodlands Profession Singer-songwriter Genre Country, Americana Record label Universal Records MCA Years active 2013 to date Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok Spotify Website parkermccollum.com

How old is Parker McCollum?

The country music star is 32 years old as of 2024. He was born on June 15, 1992, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

What is Parker McCollum's real name?

The Pretty Heart hitmaker was given the name Parker Yancey McCollum at birth. He uses his real name as the stage name.

Where is Parker McCollum from?

Parker McCollum's hometown is Conroe, Texas, a small town near Houston. He relocated to Austin, Texas, around 2011 after graduating from College Park High School in The Woodlands. Parker told City Lifestyle in 2021 that Conroe will always be a special place for him.

When I was a kid, it really had a small-town feel, and there wasn't a ton of development, and now it's just (great). I still love Conroe and will always hold it near and dear to my heart.

Top 5 facts about country music star Parker McCollum. Photo: Jason Kempin on Getty Images (modified by author)

Parker McCollum's height

McCollum is 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm) tall. He weighs approximately 75 kg (165 pounds) and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Parker McCollum's parents

The singer's parents, Ivy and Anderson McCollum, divorced when he was eight years old. His father works in the car business and owns a motor dealership in Boerne, Texas. Anderson currently resides in Austin.

Ivy's family owned a concrete company in Conroe, but she now lives in Fort Worth, Texas. Parker has a close relationship with both his mom and dad, who occasionally attend his shows.

Parker lived with his mother until after high school, when he moved to Austin. In his 2022 interview with Southern Living, he mentioned that his dad and maternal granddad are his greatest influences;

(My dad) is such an influence on me. I look up to him so much, my best friend in the world. And when you are a child, you don't think about those influences like that...the reason that I'm able to do anything or have any sort of knowledge of anything, or hustle, or work ethic is because of those people in my life. And my granddad was such a great example of that.

Parker McCollum performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music Festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

How many siblings does Parker McCollum have?

The Like a Cowboy hitmaker has two older siblings. His older sister is an event planner based in Washington, DC. His older brother, Tyler, is the only other person in the family who is musically inclined.

McCollum has mentioned in interviews that he looked up to his brother musically when he was growing up, especially when it came to songwriting. In a statement shared by his record label in June 2022 (via iHeart Country), he said,

My brother definitely – that creative, artistic side of my brain...He sort of catered to that when I was a child. He really put a lot of emphasis on me – in trying to be creative and write songs and stuff.

Parker McCollum performs during 'Live in The Vineyard Goes Country' at Round Pond Estate Winery on November 03, 2021, in Napa, California. Photo: Steve Jennings

Is Parker McCollum still married?

The 'To Be Loved by You' singer is still married. Parker McCollum's wife is Hallie Ray Light from McAlester, Oklahoma.

Hallie has a degree in marketing from Oklahoma State University. She currently co-owns a clothing brand called Kihk with her two sisters, Kam and Kaylee.

How did Hallie Ray Light and Parker meet?

Hallie Ray and Parker McCollum's relationship timeline dates back to early in his career. They reportedly met through mutual friends in the music industry. The singer told Country Now in August 2022 that she was not impressed by him when she first came to his show, but he continued to pursue her and even wrote a song for her.

Then she ended up coming to (my) show and did not stay around for too long. I don't think she liked me a whole lot, but I was still (determined) on writing that song and putting her name in it.

Fast-forward to June 2021, McCollum popped the question, and she said yes. They tied the knot in March 2022 in Tomball, Texas, and welcomed their first son, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, in August 2024.

Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum attend the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards at Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Parker McCollum's net worth

The country music star is estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million, according to Celebs Money and AF Magazine. His main source of income is his music career.

Where does Parker McCollum live?

Parker McCollum currently resides in New Braunfels, Texas, with his wife, Hallie Ray and their son Major. They bought the ranch in 2023 and renovated it before moving in.

The country music star had relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2021 before he decided to return to Texas. While co-hosting Country Countdown USA in April 2023, he shared that he plans to raise his family in his home state.

I'm gonna keep my house here... It's on a little bit of land. But I want a bigger ranch at some point within an hour of that place.

Hallie Ray Light and Parker McCollum attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022, in Nashville. Photo: Jason Kempin

At Parker McCollum's age of 32 years, his newfound role as a father has given him a sense of responsibility that influences his career as a singer-songwriter.

