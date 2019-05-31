List of top 90+ marketing companies in South Africa in 2023
South Africa is a hub for some of the best influencer marketers in the region. These leading companies are increasingly incorporating cost-friendly and profitable online trends. The list of marketing companies in South Africa is steadily increasing, making it difficult for clients to establish the best promotion and advertising companies.
Digital marketing companies in South Africa increase the online presence of brands. Some work with local and online social influencers and celebrities from the entertainment industry to push their ad campaigns. Find out the most influential advertising agencies in South Africa below.
Top 90+ marketing companies in South Africa
The inevitable race for huge discounts amid fierce market competition is no longer a guarantee for success, but an influential advertising partner is. The current competitive promotional environment is ripe for businesses with a proper grip on the most recent advertising trends.
Marketing companies in Cape Town
Marketing agencies in Cape Town hunt for clients through evidence-based performance. Since they deeply understand the country’s markets for different products/services, they can help your brand reach out to new customers and retain existing ones. Below is a list of renowned advertising companies in Cape Town:
- Addon
- Rogerwilco
- Inversion Agency
- Kaomi Marketing
- Southern Winds Marketing Agency
- Liquorice
- New Media
- GSDH Advertising CC
- Click Africa Digital
- Watson Ferguson Advertising Agency
- Shift ONE Digital
- Pure Creative Agency
- iMod Digital (Pty) Ltd
- Shift Digital
- DMN Creative | Digital Marketing Agency
- Enovation
- Dragonfly Marketing
- Creative Spark
- Techsys Digital
- Pure Creative Agency
- Mark1 Media Cape Town
- i-Digital Marketing Agency
- AdMarula Performance Marketing
- Platinum Seed
- Merchant logo
- Digi-Guru
- Shapeshift
- Capitalize Digital
- Expand Agency
- Two Oceans Marketing
- Ruby Digital
- Online Marketing Guys
- Bold! Agency
- THE FORMULA
- XZIBIT MARKETING
- eServicefinder (Pty) Ltd
Marketing companies in Durban
Hiring a marketing agency saves the company and its owners from spending time on developing ad campaigns. Advertising companies in Durban will undoubtedly impress you with quality services. These agencies have skilled professionals who effectively manage the clients' advertising goals. Here are some of the best rating marketing agencies in Durban:
- Imbilla Digital Agency
- NewBrand Marketing Solutions
- Bloom Marketing SA
- SATZ Infinite Success
- Expressive Promotions
- iNCO Creative Durban
- Creative Cloud Marketing Solutions
- Fluence Digital Agency
- Eazy Media Marketing Agency (EMMA)
- 3 Kings Media Group
- The Whalley Collective
- Cannect Digital
- The Weblab
- OVERFLOW PLR
- LKD MARKETING
- Blue Orange Designs
- Connexit Promotions & Events
- BP Advertising
- Ntilini eConsulting (Pty) Ltd
- iKind Media (Pty) Ltd
- The No Nonsense Group
- Sika Creative Agency
- Big Fish Media
- Halo Media – Design, Video and Marketing
- Manuchar South Africa Pty Ltd
- Future Marketing Digital
- Salt & Candy
- Courtesy Marketing Services CC
- Lifetime Media
- RCA Marketing
- Weaverbird Marketing
- Rhilon Media
- Whalley Collective
- Cannect Digital
- Big Eye Branding
- Bizzexpose
- SGRP Meridian
Marketing companies in Gauteng
Marketing companies work closely with graphic designers, website developers, SEO experts, and other IT professionals whose expertise is important to their ad campaigns. They have in-house experts and sometimes outsource professionals. Below are the top advertising agencies in Johannesburg, Gauteng:
- Top Click Media
- Kilmer & Cruise
- UPS Marketing
- Amplify Digital Agency
- Three6ixty Marketing Branding & Events
- Michelle Wastie Photography
- The Greenhouse
- Wetpaint Advertising (Pty) Ltd
- I Am Media
- Prize Voucher
- MADE Agency
- Prize voucher
- Wetpaint Advertisement
- ATKASA – Digital agency
- Bakone Strategic
- Colab Digital
- FourFiveOne Studios
- Hero
- Prebo Digital
- Wunderbrand
- WeFuse
- Prize Voucher Ag
- Teciva
- SOMS Digital
- Brave Group
- toniK digital
- Launch Digital (Pty) Ltd
- Havas Johannesburg
- Sterling Marketing
- Kuyana Media
- JAW Design
- HelloYes Marketing
- Atomic Marketing
- Penquin Advertising
- 64. Creation Lab
- Hashtag99 Digital Marketing Agency
- Lion Marketing
- Creative Spark
- Right Click Media
- Gorilla
- Wetpaint
- Vicinity Media Johannesburg
- Blink Digital Marketing: Africa
- Performance Marketing Company
- Flow Communications
- Creative Minds Marketing
- MO Agency
- MVC Marketing
- Ebony Ivory
- Publicis Groupe Africa
- Tradeway Promotions
- Flow Communications
- The Worx Group
- Expanding Branding
- Pitch SM
- M-Sports Marketing – communications
- Watson Ferguson Marketing Consultancy
- Webshure Digital Marketing & Website Design Agency
- Bold Online Marketing (Pty) Ltd - Digital Marketing Agency
What are the top 10 advertising agencies in South Africa?
Marketing companies improve your brand by educating consumers about your products/services and your company's mission and vision. Below is a comprehensive list of the ten best marketing companies in South Africa are:
- BNRY Digital
- MAGNETIC Creative
- FCB Global
- Mirum Agency
- TLC Marketing UK
- Zoom Advertising
- Tradeway
- Lab
- NMPi
- FCB Africa
South Africa has a profitable marketing and advertising sector. Advertising companies operating in the country keep innovating better ways of building brands. The list of marketing companies in South Africa in this article can help you get competent agencies to hire.
READ ALSO: List of UK recruitment agencies in South Africa 2022 | What are their contacts
Briefly.co.za also shared a list of UK recruitment agencies in South Africa and their contacts. A staffing agency links job seekers to employers.
The advantage of registering with a recruitment agency is the consultants can help you save time when looking for jobs that match your skills and experience.
Source: Briefly News