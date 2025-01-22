The internationally acclaimed R&B singer Kem excitedly announced his return to South Africa

The American singer will be hosting two spectacular concerts at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria this coming May 2025

On behalf of Kem, PR Manager Sibusiso Ketwa shared with Briefly News what fans can expect from the upcoming concerts

It's that time again when an American singer decided to fly to Mzansi and perform in the heart of Pretoria for their die-hard South African fans.

Recently, it was announced that the internationally acclaimed R&B singer Kem would be returning to South Africa to host two spectacular concerts on Saturday, 30 May, and Sunday, 31 May 2025, at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

This announcement came after news that Keyisha Cole's concerts in South Africa had been cancelled, as she was one of the victims of the LA fires.

He said:

"The concerts promise a unique blend of Kem’s greatest hits alongside new music that has continued to elevate his artistry. With a full live band and stunning production, these shows are set to be an extraordinary musical journey that fans won’t want to miss.

"Tickets for Kem’s Sunbet Arena concerts are now available through Ticketpro, Spar PayZone, PostNet, and BP outlets nationwide. Early booking is strongly encouraged to avoid disappointment."

An online user shared the news about Kem's return to South Africa on Instagram.

The post was captioned:

"Boooooom. Official Artwork. NB: Set Your Alarm. There is a Huge Demand for Tickets. Tickets GO Live tomorrow @ticketproza, Spar Payzone, Postnet, BP and Engen Outlets Nationwide. The Multi-Grammy Award Nominee and Platinum Selling International R&B Superstar KEM is Coming to South Africa. 30th May 2025 – Sunbet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria. 31st May 2025 – Sunbet Arena, Time Square,Pretoria, brought to you by Remoakantse Holdings."

Janet Jackson cancels DStv Delicious Festival performance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the DStv Delicious Festival may have suffered a considerable knock after Janet Jackson cancelled her performance.

Just days ahead of the highly-anticipated DStv Delicious Festival, fans will unfortunately not see one of the headliners, Janet Jackson. Following the news of Toriano "Tito" Jackson's untimely passing, it has been reported that Janet will neither attend nor perform at the festival.

