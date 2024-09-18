Jill Scott will headline the DStv Delicious Festival on 22 September, expressing excitement about her performance in Johannesburg

Scott confirmed her participation after Janet Jackson's cancellation and urged fans to attend via her X page

South Africans are eager for her performance, with many requesting that she perform on both days

American singer Jill Scott is set to headline the 11th edition of the DStv Delicious Festival scheduled for 21 and 22 September. Scott expressed excitement in a video shared on social media.

Jill Scott can't wait to come to SA

All roads lead to the DStv Delicious Festival this weekend. The annual show promises to be a hive of activities, from good food, great vibes and the best live performances.

American star Jill Scott is excited about her performance at the event on 22 September. Taking to her X page, the Hate On Me singer urged fans to attend the show in Johannesburg. She also confirmed that she would be performing after Janet Jackson's cancellation. She said:

"I’m coming! @DeliciousFestSA."

Mzansi can't wait for Jill Scott's performance

South Africans can't wait to watch their favourite singer on stage. Many asked for the talented star to perform on both days.

@Imprint_ZA said:

"I can’t wait 🥹🥹🥹😭❤️❤️❤️"

@nomvula_jantjie commented:

"Living my life like it's golden ❤️❤️👌"

@jenjoni1029 added:

"Can't wait 💃💃💃...I'm going to the show only on the Sunday."

@theladyzook said:

"WE ARE READY FOR YOU MISS JILLY FROM PHILLY!!!! FRONT AND CENTER!!! LOVE YOU BOO!!! 😘😘😘"

@Ms_T3 added:

"I don’t have money 😭😭😭 Please 🙏🏽 I need a ticket 😭😭🙌🏾"

@ShoutOutLoud94 said:

"Please sing all your songs from Who is Jill Scott? album 🎶🎼"

Janet Jackson cancels DStv Delicious Festival performance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The DStv Delicious Festival may have suffered a considerable knock after Janet Jackson cancelled her performance.

Just days ahead of the highly-anticipated DStv Delicious Festival, fans will unfortunately not see one of the headliners, Janet Jackson. Following the news of Toriano "Tito" Jackson's untimely passing, it has been reported that Janet will neither attend nor perform at the festival.

