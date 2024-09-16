US singer Janet Jackson was booked to perform at this year's DStv Delicious Festival in Johannesburg

Following news of her brother Tito Jackson's passing, her performance is now uncertain as further communication is awaited

South Africans are heartbroken for the Jackson family; however, many noted that this year's festival might suffer more than Janet not pitching

Award-winning US singer and actress Janet Jackson was the headlining act at this year's DStv Delicious Festival. However, fans fear that she might not even pitch for her performance following the news of her brother, Tito Jackson's, death.

Janet Jackson was billed to perform at the DStv Delicious before her brother Tito Jackson passed on. Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Jack Thomas

Dstv acknowledges Tito Jackson's death

After the world learned of the death of one of the Jackson 5 group member, Tito Jackson, Dstv Delicious issued a statement.

They shared that no decision has been made at the moment, and they await further communication from her team.

Read the statement below shared by Phil Mphela on X:

"We have recently learned, alongside the rest of the world, of the sad and untimely passing of Tito Jackson, brother to our 2024 DStv Delicious Festival headliner, Janet Jackson. Our deepest condolences go out to the entire Jackson family during this difficult time.

At this moment, we are in communication with Janet Jackson's team, and while no decision has yet been made regarding her performance at the festival, we are committed to keeping the public and the media informed as soon as we have more information.

We kindly ask for sensitivity and understanding during this period as this news is still very fresh. We will shere updates as soon as they are available and urge the media to avoid speculation during this time of uncertainty. Thank you for your continued support and understanding."

Mzansi reacts to new developments

@chief_musa97008 said:

"So sad but we move."

@SphuTheOne shared:

"It’s not looking good for Delicious this year, even the weather is taking massive dip on Saturday."

@Superliciousnes asked:

"I do not see her coming here or will she say "the show must go on"?"

Keyshia Cole's SA performance postponed

In a previous report from Briefly News, Keyshia Cole was due to perform in Pretoria and the North West this year.

Fans expressed disappointment over the announcement that Keyshia Cole's shows would no longer take place as planned.

