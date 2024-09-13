“It Can Only Be God”: Woman Cries After Landing a Full-Time Job, SA Is Touched

One young South African lady was in tears after she landed a job in a video making rounds on social media

The hun shared her story on TikTok, and it gained massive traction, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

People were touched by the stunner's post as they rushed to the comments with congratulatory messages

Searching for a job is not always easy, so when this young woman landed a job, she was filled with loads of emotions as she shared the good news, which touched many.

A lady cried after landing a full-time job in a TikTok video. Image: @pearly_msf

Woman is in tears after landing a full-time job

The stunner revealed to her viewers that she landed a full-time job a few hours after her interview @pearly_msf credited God's goodness in her life on her TikTok caption, saying:

"It can only be God. How faithful is He!? ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ (Jeremiah 29:11) I will testify of His goodness," she wrote.

@pearly_msf also attached the email she received from the company in the clip she shared on the video platform, where she can be seen crying tears of joy.

The footage touched many and became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi shares in the lady's excitement

South Africans were happy for the young lady, as many could relate to her pain and joy at that moment. They headed to the comments to shower her with congratulatory messages.

Masego said:

"This is the best thing I've seen online this whole year. Congratulations Mama."

kgotlingwato1 added:

"Congratulations, I tap into this blessing."

Mercyrasesane shared:

"I don't think when my turn arrives, I will stop crying congratulations."

Sandile Mbhele wrote:

"Giving hope to others, we are tired of regrets, may God bring more good news to those who applied for jobs."

Gcina commented

"Congratulations! Your best foot forward, make your mark sisi."

Sim-priel simply said:

"I'm so happy for girl."

User wished her well, saying:

"Congratulations, my love and may all your dreams come true."

