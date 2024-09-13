One young woman showed off how she caters for her security guard at her apartment, and people were left in awe

In the video, she showed off how she prepared him a treat, and it gained massive traction online

The hun's grand gesture touched South Africans as they flooded the comments with heartwarming messages

A young woman in Mzansi warmed the hearts of many people across the nation with her incredible act of kindness towards a security guard.

A lady touched SA with how she caters to her security guard in a TikTok video. Image: @sandiamahlangu

Source: TikTok

Woman gets along with security guard and serves him treats

A hun raved about her friendship with the security guard in a video which she posted on TikTok. In the clip, @sandiamahlangu expressed to her viewers that she gets along well with the security guard at her apartment and goes out of her way to ensure he is well taken care of.

In the video, @sandiamahlangu unveiled how she prepared a small treat for the security guard and showed off how she took it to him. While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"It doesn't cost me anything to be kind."

The footage left many online users in awe, and it became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA applauds the woman's grand gesture

Many people were touched by the hun's act of kindness towards the security guard as they rushed to the comments with compliments.

Batha_bile said:

"May your pockets never run dry, and may the good Lord himself bless you!"

Luyanda added:

"Your heart? Pure…. I cried a bit after watching this cause we only have a few left who are like you! It doesn’t cost anything to be kind!"

Zaé expressed:

"You're so sweet!"

Thingolwenkosazana simply said:

"That's so pure."

MaPhakade shared:

"This reminds me of the relationship I had at res with both securities and helpers, it doesn’t cost a single penny to be kind."

Source: Briefly News