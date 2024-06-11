One learner left many people on the internet in their feelings as she showed off how she takes care of a security guard at res

In the clip, the young lady showed off how she prepared the gentleman a few goodies, and the footage gained a massive attraction

The stunner's grand gesture touched the online community as they took to the comments to praise her

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

One South African student amazed many people in Mzansi with her heartwarming gesture towards a scarcity guard.

A student displayed how she takes care of a security guard during the Night Shift in a TikTok video. Image: @bontle_kkamo

Source: TikTok

Student caters for security guard at res during the night shift in a video

The young lady, who goes by the TikTok handle @bontle_kkamo, showed how she caters for a security guard at res during his night shift. In the TikTok video, she unveiled how she poured him sugar, some tea bags, milk and boiled water in a kettle to go and give to him.

Taking to her TikTok caption, @bontle_kkamo revealed that the man had been good to her. The clip grabbed the attention of many, garnering over 299K views and thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of publication.

Watch the video below:

SA claps for the woman's grand gesture

Many people were touched by her act of kindness towards the security guard as they flooded the comments section, showering the student with heartwarming messages.

Xtina shared:

"I was trying to build this relationship with the cleaner at my apartment, wangShela. I was so heartbroken bc I loved him like a brother, tbh."

User said:

"This is so sweet. shows that this malume doesn't say things like "ngiphe inumber yakho mshana"

Tlotlego added:

"I used to do this, too. That uncle took care of me when I lost the keys to my room."

Jesus girl expressed:

"Some of those people are like parents to us the way they genuinely care for us."

Shadow wrote:

"God bless your good heart."

Little girl shares meal with stranger, goes viral on TikTok

Briefly News previously reported that a heartwarming video of a toddler sharing with a stranger has astonished many online users. The little girl's act of kindness has earned her applause from netizens.

The clip has generated over 492 K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within just a few hours of publication. The clip was posted by @lebo.chaney on TikTok and shows the little girl standing with a young man who was in a queue.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News