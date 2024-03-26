A woman shared a TikTok video showing her demonstrating her love for her man through chores

The video showed her washing his clothes, including his Shoprite work uniform, with care

The video garnered many views, with some viewers praising her devotion and others finding the workload excessive

A Mzansi woman shared a TikTok video of how she caters to her man by doing chores for him.

Woman shows off doing bae's washing

The video shared by @caretea1 shows a bathtub filled with soapy water and clothes, which the woman washed with much love and care before hanging on the line to dry.

@caretea1 shows the washing line filled with her man's clothes and Shoprite work uniform before showing him wearing clean clothes and sporting a big smile.

"I leave ukuba iSocial worker mangfika kubhuti waseShoprite and do chores for him❤️," the woman said in her caption.

Mzansi reacts to woman's labour of love

Mzansi netizens reacted with funny and positive comments to the woman's post, sharing how they also went out of their way to do chores for their men. A few shared that they could never endure that much effort and domestic duties.

Nonhlè commented:

"If I may ask, why uhlezi ukugqamisa ukuthi uyi social worker dating ubhuti osebenza eShoprite? ‍♀️"

Slindile wrote:

"Ngikwenza konke ngoba ngyathanda and I can."

SbahleM said:

"Ei mina nkosyami ngeke ngikwazi."

Thandeka Sandie commented:

"Lowami akafun ngisondzele kuwashin yakhe ."

mmaooooo replied:

"Angeke mina."

slungile replied:

"Bafethu ninamandla Nkosi inibusise."

Lihle Majola commented:

"Qhubeka dali Mina Bengiwasha ngize ngitshekise ikhanda, ngsemzini wam manje☺️."

