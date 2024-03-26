A Mzansi woman shared a TikTok video showing her experience of having her makeup done by a Small Street vendor

The footage shows the process of the brightly coloured makeup being applied to her face in a busy street market

Her post received mixed reviews from netizens as some loved her look and others had hygiene concerns

A woman got a colourful and bold makeup look done in Small Street. Image: @yourguurldjlola

A woman took a risk and decided to have her makeup done by a street vendor in the hustling and bustling Small Street in Johannesburg.

Woman gets her makeup done in Small Street

A TikTok video shared by @yourguurldjlola shows the woman sitting in a chair in the busy outdoor market area as a lady does her makeup.

@yourguurldjlola is seen getting a colourful and bold orange-red and diamante eyeshadow makeup look.

She sits through the process as they also do her eyebrows and foundation using various brushes and beauty products.

"Dont do it if you are a hygiene freak," @yourguurldjlola advised.

The final result was pretty good as she showed it off, looking very pleased. Watch the video below to see her Small Street makeup experience.

Mzansi reacts to woman's makeup experience

The woman's video received mixed reviews as some were impressed by the look and others were concerned about the cleanliness of the environment and products used on her face.

enhle responded:

"Lol, I’m definitely the only one that was worried about her phone."

Nkosikhona Ishmael Sibisi said:

"Uzothi usavale amehlo ihambe i-phone."

Lwazy responded:

"Sicela igama le makeup artist."

MakaAyama commented:

"Uvalo kimi ama eye shades esegcwele ubuso . Lovely though."

MaMotha undlebenkomo❤ commented:

"So people actually charge R150- R200 for makeup... that time I do it for free I'm really sleeping on business."

mhlabathi said:

"Waze wamuhle dadewethu ngokuseka ingane yasekhaya nonkulunkuku uyokubona."

MamaBear commented:

"I have extreme mysophobia. I wouldn’t even attempt."

sindiswa07 said:

"Ikhona Le eThekwini guys ngiyifunela my graduation."

Karaboyarona Okuhle Khumalo said:

"Waze wamuhle."

