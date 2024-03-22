A little boy wowed online users with his make-up skills, and people were going gaga in the comments section

In the TikTok video, the young man can seen applying make-up on his face, and he impressed netizens with the end results

South Africans reacted to the clip with mixed reactions, while others gushed over the little boy's make-up skills

A little boy from Cape Town displayed his make-up skills, and peeps were loving it in a treading TikTok video.

A boy from Cape Town showed off his makeup skills in a TikTok video. Image: @myhairpassionsalon

A little boy shows off his make-up skills

The footage shared by @myhairpassionsalon on TikTok shows the boy sitting in a salon on a styling chair doing his make-up. The boy showed off how he shapes his eyebrows like a pro. At the end of the clip, he showed off the final results and social media users were in awe of his skills.

Taking to TikTok, @myhairpassionsalon wrote in the caption the following:

'Today hay ndenze eyona, I challenged my sister's son by letting him do brows since he loves beauty and Art, I can’t believe the results."

Watch the video below:

Boy's make-up skills, wow SA

The video of the little boy gathered over 283K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. Many people were amazed by the boy's make-up skills, while others were conflicted.

Rachel Gumbi simply said:

"Wow."

AyaR wrote:

"And please let him be bethuna, beautiful work baby."

Nkooleh5 added:

"This child might end up being a self-taught make up artist the way he/she is perfect. I like the support u giving him/her. Allow him/her to learn more."

Mama of two said:

"That’s why you must never leave your kids with people, even so-called sisters."

Ausi Kari commented:

"In no time, we'll be paying him to enhance our beauty."

