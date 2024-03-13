A lady's make-up transformation has gone viral on social media, leaving people in awe of the stunner's look

A content creator's make-up clip had people's jaws on the floor as they were in awe of the stunner's flawless look.

Woman shows off her make-up transformation

A TikTok clip posted by @lyrusmotassi on the video platform has generated over 1.4 million views and many likes and comments on TikTok. As the video began, the woman showed herself, looking all natural and make-up-free. The young lady had pimples and a few scars on her face. At the end of the clip, she showed off her remarkable make-up transformation, and netizens were stunned.

Peeps in awe of the woman's makeover

The online community was shocked; many could not believe it was the same person. People flooded the lady's comments section to gush over her make-up transformation while others inquired for some make-up tips.

Juliet Campbell said:

"Best transition."

Neo Majadibodu was astonished by the make-up artist's look, saying:

"I give up make over is dangerous."

LuckiliQue SA added:

"Aaaiii, I won't approach any woman with makeup...never."

Letisha Dyer gushed over the WWoman's skills:

"She is a very good make-up artist."

Strata shared:

"Here's me still trying to figure out how to match my foundation."

A 50-year-old woman's youthful glow stuns online users in a TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that an older woman left many social media users in shock after her age was revealed in the caption.

A video shared by @moteesignatures on TikTok shows the lady having her makeup done by a beautician. The makeup artist revealed the woman's age in the caption, saying:

"It's your client's 50th birthday, and she looks 16."

