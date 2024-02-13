A beautiful lady has gone viral on social media after a makeup artist revealed that she was stepping into her 50s

In the video, the woman can be seen sitting on a chair while her beautician applies makeup on her face for her birthday celebration

Netizens rushed to the comments to praise the lady for looking so good at her age, while others asked for her beauty secret

An older woman left many social media users in shock after her age was revealed in the captain.

A 50-year-old woman wowed online users in a TikTok video. Image: @moteesignatures

A 50-year-old lady stuns netizens

A video shared by @moteesignatures on TikTok shows the lady having her makeup done by a beautician. The makeup artist revealed the woman's age in the caption, saying:

"It's your client's 50th birthday, and she looks 16."

Most people refused to believe she was in her 50s and said she looked way younger.

Watch the video below:

Peeps in were stunned by the woman

The video of the 50-year-old lady has gathered over one million on the video platform. People wanted to know what the woman was doing to look youthful, while others simply commended her for looking after herself.

DikelediDR1990 gushed over the lady, saying:

"She looks beautiful even without makeup."

CharlotteThulz said:

"She looks 20 years younger with makeup."

Hotmammie19 shared:

"50??!! There's no way!!! She's beautiful."

User added:

"I don't believe that's the same lady, maybe her younger sister or daughter."

Memee commented:

"That's one beautiful lady before and after. Her makeup suits her so well; she is so classy and soft."

50-Year-old goes viral on TikTok for looking 20 years younger

Briefly News previously reported on a woman named Nora Potts, from Florida, USA, who went viral on TikTok after she posted a video on the social media platform revealing her age. In the post, Potts is wearing a short blue dress and a denim jacket.

The 50-year-old rocked her grey hair and wowed TikTokkers with how incredibly fit she looked. Most people refused to believe she was in her 50s and said she looked way younger. Potts said:

"Me, walking into my 50s."

