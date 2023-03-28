A beautiful woman has gone viral on TikTok after she revealed that she was stepping into her 50s

The lady, born in the 70s, rocked a figure-hugging outfit that made peeps disbelieve what her actual age was

People across the world praised the woman for looking so good at her age, and many ladies reexamine their skincare routine

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Lady looks way younger than her age. Images: Nora Tesa Potts/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Nora Potts, a woman from Florida, USA, went viral on TikTok after she posted a video on the social media platform revealing her age. In the post, Potts is wearing a short blue dress and a denim jacket.

The 50-year-old rocked her grey hair and wowed TikTokkers with how incredibly fit she looked.

Most people refused to believe she was in her 50s and said she looked way younger.

Potts said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Me walking into my 50's"

Peeps were stunned at Nora Potts's real age

People wanted to know what the 50-year-old was doing to look youthful and fit. On the other hand, many commended her for looking after herself.

Here are some of the comments:

@anuomolayo commented:

"If all of that is real, you have my approval. If not, girl u fake as hell"

@Cam said:

"You ain't have to shame us young women like that. You are absolutely gorgeous and you're hair is so pretty too."

Taigen said:

"Lord, please let me look this fine when I’m her age."

@Korei commented:

"When its an older woman she's competing with younger women. When its an older man, no one says anything. Let people live how they want. She looks amazing."

Dean Moulton said:

"Looking like you walking into your 30’s there mama! Big up, Queen."

L'AMOUR commented:

"Goals. I too wish to age like fine wine."

bonifatusvictor said:

"And they said son, stay away from old women. Mom, I didn’t hear that."

53-year-old woman shows you can achieve goals at a later stage and not society's standards

In similar stories, Briefly News reported on a lady still achieving her goals after 40.

YouTuber Fumi Desalu wrote an inspiring post encouraging ladies to live according to their timeline and not conform to society.

Desalu's post went viral, with women worldwide agreeing that they often put too much pressure on themselves to feel accepted and understood.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News