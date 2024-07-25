Controversial media personality Cyan Boujee turned heads on social media, showing off her new figure in a colourful jumpsuit after a procedure in Turkey

The viral post received mixed reactions, with some fans praising her look while others criticised the unnatural appearance

Reactions ranged from admiration of her beauty to criticism of her body modifications, highlighting the divided opinions on her transformation

Cyan Boujee never misses showing off her new body on social media. The controversial media personality recently turned heads with her picture.

Cyan Boujee rocks jumpsuit in latest picture

Cyan Boujee loves the attention she gets from social media users after her procedure in Turkey a few weeks ago. The socialite and DJ has been showing off her banging body on the timeline, even in cold weather.

Popular blog MDN News recently got the streets of X buzzing after sharing a picture of the star. The now-viral picture shows Cyan wearing a colourful jumpsuit, showing her famous curves. The post's caption read:

"Cyan Boujee..🔥🔥❤"

Fans react to Cyan Boujee's picture

Mzansi shared mixed reactions to Cyan Boujee's picture. Some said her BBL looked funny in the post, while others noted that she looked great.

@I_am_Bucie wrote:

"I’m not a fan of that BBL, but she’s so gorgeous 🥵😍"

@therealxolo commented:

"The body is bodying 🔥"

@StHonorable added:

"It's like everything is plastic on her, even her skin 😢 😢 😢"

@juicystory_xciv said:

"Ion care what the country say. She can still get it"

@Mayo6Tee wrote:

"I have to agree, like it or not, God's body no longer leads. See doctors 🙆"

@ChrisEcxel102 added:

"Beautiful but those Unnatural looking hips..⤵️🚮 She was perfect, I hate peer pressure."

