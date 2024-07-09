Cyan Boujee flaunted her curves in a saucy beach picture despite the cold weather, showing off the progress from her recent surgery in Turkey

The DJ and club hostess, rocking a two-piece swimsuit in Durban, set social media ablaze with mixed reactions

Fans praised her weight loss and hourglass figure, while some questioned her choice to go to the beach in the chilly weather

Cyan Boujee loves flaunting her curves, even in this cold weather. The star recently showed off her progress so far with a saucy picture making rounds on social media.

Cyan Boujee set tongues wagging with her killer curves. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee sets timelines on fire with her hot body

Cyan Boujee is not ashamed to share that she had some work done to get the perfect hourglass figure. The controversial media personality who recently revealed that she flew to Turkey for another procedure is already showing off the results.

A picture of the DJ and club hostess rocking a two-piece swimsuit at the beach in Durban was shared on the social media platform X by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. He captioned the post:

"Cyan Boujee in Durban; KwaZulu-Natal."

Fans react to Cyan Boujee's hot body

Social media users had mixed reactions to the post. Most admitted that the star had already lost weight after her surgery and looked great. A few asked why she chose to go to the beach in this cold weather.

@Sinelizwi_ wrote:

"Yah no, the sleeve is doing wonders "

@Ms_Logical said:

"She lost weight."

@PelozaTyali commented:

"Durban weather is freezing cold to be in any type of water; it's even worse on the beach . She has dropped weight and she's looking fine."

@ndiswa_xo noted:

"The gastric surgery did wonders on her body. She looks gorgeous."

@realnickjgood said:

"Durban has been cold this weekend. I hope she didn’t catch a cold…"

