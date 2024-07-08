Thuli Phongolo dazzled Mzansi with her recent look, flaunting her curves in a barely-there mini dress on Instagram during the Durban July weekend

The actress and DJ, known for her impeccable fashion sense, paired her outfit with gold sandals and minimal makeup

Fans and fellow celebrities praised Thuli for her impeccable fashion, with comments highlighting her stylish appearance and killer legs

South African actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has cemented her place as one of the most beautiful celebs in Mzansi with her recent look. The star who always kills her fashion game stepped on necks with her stunning outfit.

Thuli P leaves SA drooling with her look

We have to give it to Thuli P for always looking fabulous. The star doesn't get enough credit for carrying the fashion industry on her back.

Taking to her Instagram page this past Durban July weekend, the former Generations: The Legacy star flaunted her killer curves in a barely there mini dress. Mzansi could not get over Thuli P's juicy legs.

She kept the outfit classy and simple with a pair of gold sandals and minimal makeup. The star captioned the post:

"Come over here… let’s dance… "

Thuli P's followers react to her stunning picture

Fans agreed that the star ate and left no crumbs. Many hailed Thuli for always nailing her fashion game.

@slenda_dadancingdj said:

"Lento ephezulu ekhekheni "

@gigi_lamayne commented:

"Baby, we give all the cards."

@naledimofficial added:

"Dying over this outfit I need those heels "

@mrr.phillips commented:

"Let's dance Thuli.. Let's dance"

@zazar_mrs_m commented:

"Grown woman body!! Love it"

@monyestaner said:

"And I'm here trying to convince myself that I am straight."

