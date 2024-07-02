Reality TV star Londie London had fans choking on their saliva with her recent sultry pictures

The star posted some pictures on Instagram flaunting her hot body, and the gossip page Maphepha Ndaba reposted them

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the pictures of the former Real Housewives of Durban cast member

The former Real Housewives of Durban cast member Londie London left many netizens chocking on saliva with her recent sultry images.

Londie London shows off her hot body

The Ultimate Girls Trips star once again made headlines on social media after she opened up about her relationship with The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Nonku Williams.

Recently, the musician and reality TV star had fans drooling over her hot body on social media.

The media influencer shared two new sizzling pictures of herself in a sultry outfit on her Instagram page and the gossip page; Maphepha Ndaba also reposted the photos on their Instagram page and wrote:

"UTLWA NTHO E MONATE, Once a baddie, always a BADDIE, says #londielondon #swipeleft. Woza babe, Utlwa ntho e monate, says Londie’s song Suk’emabhozeni. I'm still a baddie, says reality TV star @londie_london_official, who posted new pictures of herself in a black number that leaves little to the imagination."

See the post below:

Netizens drool over Londie's body

Netizens drooled over Londie London's amazing body:

rheeneiloe wrote:

"This woman is hella gorgeous Aibo and neat she came at our store in adidas woodmead and man, so kind."

zozi_zabela questioned:

"Is it BBL or real?"

gaopalelwe_m said:

"Londi once held it down, good to see her still looking good."

thanda_masinga commented:

"A gorgeous girl."

teekaydiamond22 responded:

"What a gorgeous woman."

ntobeshabs replied:

"Baddest badie."

Sorisha Naidoo walks out from RHOD Season 4 Reunion barefoot

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the reunion on The Real Housewives of Durban was tense. Sorisha Naidoo could not take the disrespect anymore, so she stormed off barefoot.

Sorisha Naidoo is so over RHOD. This was due to the dramatic ending of Season 4, and all eyes were on the reunion remarkable.

Source: Briefly News