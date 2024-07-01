Amapiano vocalist Mawhoo had fans and followers drooling over her hot body on social media

The Ngilimele hitmaker shared a clip of herself dressed in a sultry outfit, jamming to her new song, Ngifa Nawe, on her Instagram page

Many netizens flooded the amapiano vocalist's comment section with complimentary reactions

Mawhoo had fans drooling over her hot body. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Once again, our star girl and amapiano vocalist Mawhoo became the hot topic on social media after sharing a jaw-dropping clip.

Mawhoo's hot body makes headlines on social media

The Ngilimele hitmaker has been the talk of the town for quite some time now on the social media streets. This was after the amapiano vocalist had been dragged by many netizens for how she was dressed in public.

Recently, the star posted a video of herself dressed in a sultry outfit, jamming to her new amapiano song, Ngifa Nawe, on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"New music out now #ngifangawe. Hair : @justbraids_sa, makeup: @iamnombuso @maero_mfr_souls_tumelo @mfr_souls_forcereloaded @kabelomotha_ @tmansa_official @real_bassie @shane907_"

Watch the video below:

Netizens drool over Mawhoo's hot body

Shortly after she shared the video on her social media page, many fans and followers of the singer drooled over her hot body and flooded her comment section. See some of the online reactions below:

mbaliyesizwengiba4 commented:

"She is from South Africa."

jeffrey_uwaf said:

"Focus on her music guys. It is always soothing to listen to."

olwehh complimented:

"You look amazing. Yamunandi ingoma."

nonhlanhlaznxumalo responded:

"Mawhoo has gotten us woman crushing on her."

_siphamandla_m replied:

"A lot of you ain't listening to the song nibheke lento eniyibhekile."

brucewaynebw commented:

"I’d risk it all."

