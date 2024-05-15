Amapiano vocalist Mawhoo recently trended on social media for all the wrong reasons

A video of the star at an unknown establishment wearing a very raunchy and skimpy outfit went viral

Many netizens dragged her to hell and back for wearing such an outfit in public

Singer Mawhoo gets dragged for how she was dressed. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Once again, our star girl and amapiano vocalist Mawhoo found herself being the hot topic on social media recently for she appeared in public.

Mawhoo gets trolled online for wearing a raunchy and skimpy outfit

The Ngilimele hitmaker has been the talk of the town for quiet some town now on the social media streets. This time around, the amapiano vocalist has been dragged by many netizens for how she was dressed in public. Mawhoo was dressed in a very skimpy and raunchy outfit that only covered her privates and some parts of her breasts.

This video was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page after the star was bashed by social media influencer Seemah for lacking stage presence.

The page captioned the video:

"Mawhoo..."

See the post below:

Netizens troll Mawhoo online

Many netizens dragged her to hell and back for wearing such an outfit in public. See some of the comments below:

@General_Sport7 wrote:

"People must ditch clothes at once."

@kumakanisam said:

"Mara vele in public?"

@FitMandisa responded:

"They'll now perform naked."

@Sbue_Ndlovu questioned:

"Why can't girls dress properly bandla?"

@ThomasMahl34791 responded:

"A talented dom kop."

@Marco_Quoen asked:

"Are you promoting prostitution?"

@luc_farelIT commented:

"Role model of this youth, no decency and we like them but still we complain."

@pheta_lamola mentioned:

"Even when God blessed her with Good Proper income, she can't contain her floozy ways."

Source: Briefly News