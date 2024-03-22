At her latest performance in Midrand, Mawhoo caught everyone's attention with her daring outfit

South African peeps vibed to her performances when she sang her two Amapiano hit songs

Many cannot seem to look past her embarrassing interview with L-Tido, where she spoke about her DMs from Lil Wayne

One thing about Mawhoo, she is gorgeous. The stunner was the centre of attention recently when she performed at a venue in Midrand.

Mawhoo had fans gushing after video clips of her performance in Midrand went viral. Image: @mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Mawhoo trends online

Ampiano singing sensation Mawhoo grabbed everyone's attention during her latest performance in Midrand. Her soothing voice, her stage presence, her body and her beauty are what many people lauded her for.

South African peeps on social media vibed to her performances when she sang her two Amapiano hit songs.

The video was posted by @MDNnewss, who captioned it:

"Mawhoo performing live in Midrand."

Mzansi jokes about Mawhoo following recent podcast interview

As positive as the reviews are online, many cannot seem to look past her embarrassing interview with L-Tido, where she spoke about her DMs from Lil Wayne.

Mawhoo recently told the rapper that Lil Wayne slid into her DMs a few years back.

When peeps did not believe her, she leaked them.

@TKwazi:

"Mrs Tunchi. Son of the soil."

@The_A_Wagon

"She came with a different taste in this genre."

@Asa_Sigoxo:

"She is beautiful shame."

@MalekTrendz

"The first frame just wow."

@XUFFLER:

"Stoko saka Jay Z."

@Llekamania_

"I can't explain the crush I have on this Zulu lady."

Dineo shows off DMs from Lil Wayne

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Moloisane caused quite a stir online when she revealed that Lil Wayne messaged her on Instagram and, sparked a mix of reactions.

The screenshot she shared on Instagram showed Lil Wayne sending emojis, leading to speculation and varied opinions online

As expected some praised her, while others questioned the authenticity of the message, highlighting the nature of online interactions and perceptions of fame.

Source: Briefly News