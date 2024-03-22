On the recent episodes of the Real Housewives Of Durban , fans noticed a very weird look on Nonku Williams

The Durban businesswoman's hair was untidy, and fans assumed she had not had any rest

Others criticised her heavy usage of filters on her Instagram page, saying the way she appears on TV is different

It seems as though everybody is getting it this season of the hit Showmax reality show The Real Housewives of Durban. If it is not the newest cast members stirring the pot or Sorisha Naidoo trending for the wrong reasons, Nonku Williams' real looks made her top the trends list.

‘RHOD’ fans mocked Nonku Williams after the recent episode of the reality series. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Fans mock Nonku Williams

A viewer on X with the handle @PebblesNeo shared a picture of the reality TV star Nonku Williams that did not look like her Instagram pictures.

"Nonku looks very old on this episode, I don't know if it's the wig or, but there is something that is off."

Check out the post below:

Viewers weigh in

Fans discussed Nonku Williams, and they criticised her unneatened hair. But others lauded Nonku for being the hard worker that she is, saying that she might be under the weather during the shooting of the episode.

@Nkulunkulukazi:

"It is like she hasn't slept for weeks on end."

@leendiwe:

"I think its because she's old that's why."

@rivo_iris:

"She looks so worn out #RHODurban. Maybe she had a rough day."

@shiluvankuna:

"I think it's your camera."

@Aubreychiibi:

"Such a pity that you can’t use filters on TV."

Nonku Williams lives her best life in Jamaica

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonku Williams is on her much-needed vacation in Jamaica. The businesswoman is in her glow-up era and took to social media to share some saucy pictures in black and white.

The picture, shared by a popular blogger on X, had fans praising her body and speculating about her relationship with friend and politician Duduzane Zuma. Some fans praised her as a "hot mama," while others criticised her for not acting her age and questioned her attractiveness after cosmetic procedures.

