On the latest episode of The Real Housewives Of Durban, the ladies served drama, and the internet is here for it

Sorisha Naidoo got dragged by her fellow cast mate Zama Ngcobo who called her Michael Jackson

While the majority of the viewers are here for the drama; some call it distasteful and claim that Sorisha has an apparent skin condition

Sorisha Naidoo and Zama Ngcobo's petty beef has made its way into the Twitter trends.

The drama on ‘Real Housewives of Durban’ had fans feeling sorry for Sorisha Naidoo. Image: @sorishanaidoo

Sorisha Naidoo gets name called

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives Of Durban, the Durban ladies served drama like they usually do.

Sorisha Naidoo got dragged by her fellow cast mate Zama Ngcobo, who called her Michael Jackson.

@kheamo_m exclaimed:

"Zama just called Sorisha Michael Jackson."

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi dissects Zama's diss

While most viewers are here for the drama, there are those who find it distasteful, claiming that Sorisha exhibits symptoms of an apparent skin condition.

@lulu75046188695 said:

"I don't like Zama. Sorisha has a skin condition hence she bleached her skin. Was she not at the Dr last week regarding her eggs she knows about health issues, I don't know why she acting spicy."

@siza_zelda corrected:

"But, Sorisha said she bleached her skin for cosmetic reasons, not Vitiligo."

@black_chineseaj joked:

"Imma need Sorisha to post a picture of Michael Jackson just to simply acknowledge that she caught the shade..and bring the receipts of Zama’s actual age to the reunion."

@Mini_Palesa:

"Not Zama calling Sorisha “Michael Jackson”. Ape hair line and now this? Maria is the realest and the prettiest this season..love it. Angel should actually be taking tips from her. Angel needs to lay off That rainbow eye shadow of hers."

