The Real Housewives of Durban viewers are not happy with how Sorisha Naidoo is not spoiling her friends from the show. Many said the billionaire wife should do more with the millions at her disposal.

‘RHOD’ star Sorisha Naidoo has been slammed for not planning trips for her friends. Image: @sorishanaidoo

Source: Instagram

RHOD fans complain about Sorisha Naidoo

Sorisha Naidoo is always catching strays on social media. The star was dragged by social media users for not planning trips and vacations for her friends. Many argued that nothing was stopping her from spoiling the other ladies because she had everything at her disposal.

According to The South African, a viewer headed to the microblogging app, X to accuse the star of not planning any trips for the ladies. The comment read:

"If stingy was a person, when is she taking the ladies on vacation? #RHODurban."

Fans react to Sorisha being allegedly stingy

Social media users were divided by the comments about Sorisha not wanting to spend Uncle Viv's billions on her friends. Some said she is not the one who decides the trips, it's the production crew, others shared the sentiments that she is stingy.

@Thandek99536602 said:

"Wealthy people stingy, Indian people are more stingy, Sorisha is both, do the math "

Another user added:

"They don’t use their own money for vacation.. delete this post. Production chooses one of the members of the cost to host the trip or vacation.. everything is paid for by the production company."

@Nqobile_I said:

"Sorisha is stingy kodwa ,she hasn’t taken girls to any trips but she’s a millionaire #RHODurban"

@Cheelsey5 added:

"At least she ain't stingy like Sorisha who hasn't hosted any girls' trip but from the charity events yhoo haii Sorisha very stingy lomama."

Sorisha Naidoo applauded for killing her fashion game

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo has impressed viewers with her outfits this season. The star, who has previously been slammed for looking basic despite being a billionaire's wife, is finally doing the most.

Sorisha Naidoo did not come to play this season. The star is definitely winning the most dressed housewife trophy because of her looks.

