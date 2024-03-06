Sorisha Naidoo impressed fans with her outfits on The Real Housewives of Durban , finally looking like a billionaire's wife

Fans applauded her high-fashion looks this season, attributing her transformation to a new stylist and her unapologetic display of wealth

Social media reactions praised her wardrobe choices, noting the absence of her previously criticised basic looks

The Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo has impressed the show's viewers with her outfits this season. The star who has previously been slammed for looking basic despite being a billionaire's wife is finally doing the most.

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’: star Sorisha Naidoo has been applauded for her fashionable looks. Image: @sorishanaidoo

Source: Instagram

Sorisha Naidoo impresses fans with her looks

Sorisha Naidoo did not come to play this season. The star is definitely winning the most dressed housewife trophy because of her looks.

It's been only a few episodes on Season 4 and fans are applauding her for her looks. A social media user with the handle @_yenkosi_m shared screenshots of some of the fashionable looks the star has rocked and wrote:

"Sorisha’s diary looks are giving high fashion straight out the runway #RHODurban"

Sorisha Naidoo's fans love her eccentric looks

Social media users agreed that the star ate and left no crumbs with all her looks. Many said she is starting to look like a billionaire's wife, thanks to her new stylist.

@seithati_s said:

"I love that she finally used her money for a stylist."

@GuguMthalane commented:

"Finally unapologetically rich and we love it!"

@Maphakane_ wrote:

"This season she is serving looks. Love it for her."

@LungelwaTabata commented:

"1st frame for me should be reserved for Vivian's funeral though( when that day comes )‍♀️‍♀️"

@MaMcetywa added:

"Sorisha is finally dressing the part thanks to which ever stylist she is now using."

@butatliruns commented:

"Haven’t seen a single pair of thigh high boots… this season."

