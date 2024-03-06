Nonku Williams is living it up on her Jamaican vacation and sharing epic content

The Real Housewives of Durban star shared photos from her vacay sporting a sizzling orange bathing suit

Mzansi raved over Nonku's photos and flooded her comments with fire-flame emojis

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’s Nonku Williams showed off her new body in a swimsuit on vacation in Jamaica. Images: nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams is out in Jamaica and decided to give fans a look into her island vacation. The reality TV star showed off her newly sculpted hourglass figure in a skin-tight bathing suit and had followers gasping for air!

Nonku Williams stuns in sizzling swimsuit

Nonku Williams recently jetted off to Jamaica and made a stop at the beach for some well-deserved R&R.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star posted a photo dump of her time at the beach, wearing an orange swimsuit and showing off her new body. Nonku also hashtagged "new opportunities," suggesting that she has something up her sleeve.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Having recently launched the latest season of The Real Housewives of Durban, Nonku revealed that she has grown and is looking forward to new opportunities in love and business.

Mzansi reacts to Nonku Williams's beach photos

Fans are raving over Nonku's photos and drooling over her new body:

South African transgender activist, Yaya Mavundla, hyped Nonku up:

"Eating it up!"

ethan_charles_davids said:

"Exactly, Miss Williams!"

spheza wrote:

"The kind of bodies we actually wanna see, enjoy!"

ziphondimande complimented Nonku:

"Looking good, Miss Williams."

connie_moeta posted:

"She never disappoints!"

miss_budhoo responded:

"The body is giving!"

Nonku Williams and Duduzane Zuma spark dating rumours

In more Nonku Williams updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to The Real Housewives of Durban star's unexpected close relationship with Duduzane Zuma.

The pair have grown close over the past few months; however, it was Zuma's appearance on the show that raised suspicion of there being more to their relationship than what they let on:

Sihle__vee asked:

"And then, Nonku and Duduzane Zuma? What is going on there?"

PortiaMoemedi said:

"Duduzane Zuma appearing in #RHODurban is exactly the randomness our Nonku brings to this show. I love this about her, lol!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News