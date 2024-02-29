Duduzane Zuma made a surprise cameo on the recent episode of The Real Housewives Of Durban

Zuma met up with Nonku Williams and was introduced to Sorisha Naidoo in the video clip circulating online

This further added fuel to the fire, with many speculating that there's romance brewing between the two

Nonku Williams and Duduzane Zuma had the viewers of The Real Housewives Of Durban talking after the recent episode.

Duduzane Zuma made a surprise cameo on a recent episode of 'Real Housewives Of Durban.' Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Duduzane Zuma appears on RHOD

Politician Duduzane Zuma appeared as a surprise guest on the recent episode of The Real Housewives Of Durban. Zuma met with cast mate Nonku Williams and was introduced to Sorisha Naidoo in the online video clip.

The video was shared online by viewer @krugersville, who said:

"Waaaaiiiiitttttt……… Duduzane is dating Nonku Williams?"

Mzansi suspects romance between Zuma and Williams

This interaction further added fuel to the fire, with many speculating that there's romance brewing between the two.

@paballo_patsa:

"Duduzane being on #RHODurban #RHOD is the kind of randomness that I would expect from Nonku."

@PortiaMoemedi

"Duduzane in #RHODurban is exactly the randomness our Nonku brings to this show I love this about her lol #RHOD."

@Sihle__vee:

"And then Nonku & Duduzane? What’s going on there? #RHODurban."

@Thembisile_Q:

"So Duduzane Zuma is Nonku's baby daddy or y'all are lying?"

@IG_Jay_Khath:

"So this is why she was so invested in Laconco’s business with that family."

@CDESAMATHA:

"I suspected since season 1."

@SibaWilson:

"Nonku bringing Duduzane into the show while Laconco was saying she protects the surname and that family is all time messy. My girl is dealing with Laconco even when she's no longer in the show."

Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams endorse Duduzane for president

In a previous report from Briefly News, Real Housewives of Durban stars Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson publicly announced their support for Duduzane Zuma in the 2024 South African Presidential elections.

The celebrities assert that Duduzane Zuma, a youthful candidate, possesses the qualities to unite the nation and drive essential change. The reality TV stars express their hope for the future of South Africa under Duduzane Zuma's leadership.

Source: Briefly News