The celebrities assert that Duduzane Zuma, a youthful candidate, possesses the qualities to unite the nation and drive essential change

The reality TV stars express their hope for the future of South Africa under Duduzane Zuma's leadership

The Real Housewives of Durban stars Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson have announced that they are supporting Duduzane Zuma in the 2024 Presidential elections.

Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson have endorsed Duduzane Zuma in the 2024 elections. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson and Antonio Muchave/Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images

RHOD stars Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson pledge support for Duduzane Zuma

South Africans will be heading to the polls next year to choose their leader. Many celebrities choose to shy away from politics and political matters because they fear that it might affect their brands.

Reality television stars Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson made it clear that they will be voting for former President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma. Speaking in a video shared on their respective Instagram pages, The Real Housewives of Durban stars, affectionately known as JOKU said they are supporting Zuma because he has Mzansi at heart. The caption of the post read:

"#joku supports Duduzane Zuma for the 2024 elections. We have personally gotten to know Duduzane and both agree he represents "Hope and unity" for our beautiful country#rhodurban #joku #ddz2024 #dudezanezuma. Our hope for the future of SA #DZ2024 #hungryforchange."

Jojo and Nonku explain why Duduzane is the best candidate

Speaking in the video. the popular stars said Duzuzane Zuma is the perfect candidate because he is the hope for the country and can bring the country together. They also pointed out the fact that the politician is young and will bring the much need change to South Africa.

