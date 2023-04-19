Duduzane Zuma thinks its high time older politicians and leaders make their exit from politics

Duduzane said it's time for the youth to lead after announcing his official bid for the presidency in the 2024 elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Electoral Amendment Bill, which allows independent candidates to contest in national and provincial elections

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, believes it's time for the youth to lead the country in next year's general election.

The 40-year-old KZN ANC Ward 11 branch chairperson called on the older politicians and leaders to step aside and give younger blood the opportunity to lead.

Duduzane announces presidential bid in 2024 national elections

Duduzane's comment comes as the businessman-turned-politician revealed that he will contest the 2024 general election as an independent candidate.

Speaking on his presidential bid, Duduzane said South Africa needs change, claiming that he can provide that to citizens, TimesLIVE reported.

Duduzane said:

"It is natural that the older you become, the more you lose energy, but strangely politicians believe they can stay in office until they die.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa signs Electoral Amendment Bill

The former president's son's bid for president would not have been possible had President Cyril Ramaphosa not signed the Electoral Amendment Bill.

The Bill allows independent candidates to contest national and provincial elections, News24 reported.

The Presidency lauded the signing of the Bil as a significant milestone in the evolution of South Africa's young democracy.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) welcomed the signing of the Electoral Amendment Bill.

South Africans divided by Duduzane Zuma's comments about 2024 elections

Below are some comments:

@AzielArdon agreed:

"Objectively - there is validity in his statement."

@berandra_singh claimed:

"Ya, but we need honest hard-working young people, not people who rely on their fathers to organise their future."

@maletecollen1 said:

"He should have told his father and Nkosazana Zuma."

@RMaakee added:

"Yah but at the same time, we won't let ma 2000 run the country."

@Marko87971747 slammed:

"What did he say? 'Must let us run the country'? Coming from the guy who RAN AWAY from this country when he and his daddy's sins and corruption were exposed."

