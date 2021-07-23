Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile, has shared the details of how she felt after spending a day with her jailed father

Zuma was allowed to attend his brother Michael’s funeral and Duduzile reveals she managed to get a hug from the arrested ex-president

South Africans also used the opportunity to air their reactions to the image shared online by the outspoken lady

The controversial daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, says spending time with her father was a bittersweet moment for her. The arrested former head of state was given compassionate leave to attend his brother’s funeral.

Following their short-lived reunion, the former first daughter took to social media to reflect on the meeting, saying it was a sad day for the family as they paid their final tributes to “Bab’ Mike”.

As usual, South Africans shared their comments where some people reminded the outspoken woman that her father invited all these problems for himself.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla says she got a lovely hug from her father, Jacob Zuma.

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Swigitmasuger1 said:

“But he slept in Estcourt correctional centre where he belongs.”

@Realericmabuza said:

“We will never have anyone better than him. Not anytime soon, except for sellouts who were dressing and polishing shoes for whites whilst his peers were in exile.”

@NelisaM45 said:

“What's wrong with his skin? Looks like he tried bleaching.”

@TshepisoMotsebe said:

“Please tell H.E JG Zuma we South Africans want him back as the President of the country. Ramaphosa is willing to give away Leadership to him. On behalf of all South Africans, we want President Jacob Zuma back as the Head of the State.”

@JacobszDanie said:

“Sad that he was not wearing the RET colours. The famed orange overall.”

@ThulaniMaphum12 said:

“I've heard that incarceration is taking a toll on him. Jimmy Manyi was quoted. Now, you say he is in good spirit. Who is lying?”

@CR7202 said:

“Long live comrade Zuma we will put you in our prayers don’t forget as Zimbabweans we always remember you. You’re the first Black President in South Africa.”

@Paledi6517 said:

“Your father shouldn't be humiliated like this if he could only put it in his head to obey the order of the highest court in the land. We love him and feel sorry for him to be going through this at his age.”

@MatlhomolaX said:

“Ubaba wethu madoda. We, his people & anyone who identifies with him, wish him well and all the strength to overcome all these tribulations.”

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla shares dedication video: 'my dad, my hero', Mzansi touched

Checking out previous reports on Zuma, Briefly News published that Duduzilile Zuma-Sambudla got Mzansi social media users in their feelings on Wednesday after she shared a heartwarming video dedicated to her father, Jacob Zuma.

The former president is incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Centre after he was slapped with a 15-month sentence by the Constitutional Court for contempt, following his failure to heed an instruction that he appear at the State Capture Inquiry.

The Department of Correctional Services, however, confirmed earlier that Zuma has filed an application questing permission to attend his late brother, Michael Zuma’s funeral in Nkandla on Thursday.

