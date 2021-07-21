The daughter of the incarcerated former president of South Africa, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has, once again, got tongues wagging on social media

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Zuma-Sambudla posted a heartwarming dedication video to Jacob Zuma

As expected, there was a colourful array of comments to the post as users and followers aired their thoughts on the social networking platform

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Duduzilile Zuma-Sambudla got Mzansi social media users in their feelings on Wednesday after she shared a heartwarming video dedicated to her father, Jacob Zuma.

The former president is incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Centre after he was slapped with a 15-month sentence by the Constitutional Court for contempt, following his failure to heed an instruction that he appear at the State Capture Inquiry.

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, has shared a heartfelt dedication video to her father on social media. Image: @dudu_zuma_sambudla/ Instagram, Chesnot/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The Department of Correctional Services, however, confirmed earlier that Zuma has filed an application requesting permission to attend his late brother, Michael Zuma’s funeral in Nkandla on Thursday.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Rumours have since taken off that Zuma will be released for several hours to attend the funeral. In the meantime, Zuma-Sambudla made it her business to put a daughter's love for her father on full display courtesy of a short video on Twitter.

It was simply captioned:

"My Father…My Hero…"

Social media erupts as users take to the comments section

The video was viewed nearly 27 000 times and attracted close to 300 comments in the 12 hours since it was published.

As expected, there was a colourful array of comments to the social media post as users and followers aired their thoughts.

@JohnFis69836094 said:

"Wanting your father's release at the expense of other people. I agree that Jacob Zuma should be released but the way you are handling the situation is uncalled for."

@CaptainThomasS2 observed:

"South Africa new "Winnie Mandela". Yes, black folks, sisi is [and] has been fighting for inequalities since her "hero father" was the president."

@MrDenotion commented:

"150k people lost their jobs protesting for your daddy to get out of the cage. What have you got to say about that?"

@felixl87 added:

"The demise of South Africa is nigh. One day your nation is going to get what it wants; a failed state. Zuma was almost there. Keep on beating the drums."

Zuma-Sambudla applauds 'Uyajola 9/9' host Jub Jub

Briefly News reported previously that Zuma-Sambudla and the host of Uyajola 9/9, Jub Jub, seem to have morphed into birds of the same feather after a video showing the latter spewing controversial remarks made the rounds on social media.

Jub Jub goes on a heated tirade rubbishing the government, and in and among it all, chalking himself up. The rant divided views and, in the case of Zuma-Sambudla, drew praise.

The video was captioned:

"Respect to you @official_jubjub … No army was sent when 500 billion was looted."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za