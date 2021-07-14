Dudu Zuma-Sambudla Applauds ‘Uyajola 9/9’ Host Jub Jub: “Let Them Steal”

Jacob Zuma's daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla has raised a glass following TV host Jub Jub's controversial video which is making the rounds on social media

In the video, Jub Jub goes on a heated tirade while lamenting government's failings in providing for the poor

At one point, the Uyajola 9/9 presenter is heard encouraging the widespread looting before later citing that he does not condone the actions

The daughter of a now criminally convicted South African former president, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and the host of Uyajola 9/9, Jub Jub, have seemingly morphed into birds of the same feather.

This follows controversial remarks made by the latter on Tuesday, 13 July, in which he went on a heated tirade rubbishing the government, and in and among it all, chalking himself up.

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla was full of praise for 'Uyajola 9/9' host Jub Jub following his controversial remarks on the current crises in South Africa. Image: @offical_jubjub, @dudu_zuma_sambudla/ Instagram.

A video of his rant was posted to Twitter and has since been making the rounds, dividing views and, in the case of Zuma-Sambudla, drawing praise. The video was captioned:

"Respect to you @official_jubjub … No army was sent when 500 billion was looted."

At the start of Jub Jub's recorded speech, he is heard encouraging the ongoing acts of looting which have engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal before taking aim at "those who think they've arrived".

Jub Jub fires shots at 'the privileged blacks' for folding their arms

The Ndikhokhele hitmaker criticised blacks and celebrities who choose not to speak up against the violence that is threatening to collapse the country's already ailing economy.

"Enough is enough, let them steal if they have to steal. Let them do whatever because the government is not providing there ... I'm doing myself what the government is supposed to be doing," said Jub Jub.

"People that think they're smart and that think they've arrived, and that think they want to go out there and talk about it's wrong, nobody's condoning looting. I'm f**king disgusted about the blacks who think ... they have arrived.

"They think they are smart and they think they are above everybody else. It's not about Zuma, it's not about anything, people are crying out."

Social media erupts in the midst of Jub Jub storm

The video gained huge traction and attracted throngs of comments. It was viewed more than 73 000 times and liked by close to 4 000 people in addition to getting over 1 000 retweets.

The comments section resembled a Molotov cocktail with many opposing views coming to the fore. Briefly News takes a look at some of the comments below.

@WMeyambo wrote:

There's no substance in all of this, at the same time, we can't expect everything from the government. My honourable President Ramaphosa said, 'it's not what the government can do for you but what you can do for the government'."

@CwaiDiamond shared:

You no longer “still see“ people now? Why did you stop? Unless you know what you were doing was wrong and selfish. Have you at least sent out condolences to the family members who lost their loved ones? I hope orange suits you."

@AgentOfWMC noted:

"He says a lot of nothing. I wonder if he realizes all these injustices after he went to jail for multiple murders or after being let go? He offers no solution in any way. And he says all that we know."

@Elchapo_gaz added:

"Were there unrests and looting of shops when that happened? Did people lose lives, property because of the missing R500 billion? You are too privileged to understand any of the hardships people go through."

Pro-Jacob Zuma supporter Andile Lungisa suspended for 18 months

In recent news, Briefly News reported that the controversial former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has been suspended for 18 months by the African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape.

A letter signed by the party's provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi on Wednesday confirmed the suspension, according to TimesLIVE.

Ngcukaitobi said his office has been alerted that Lungisa has filed an appeal with the ANC's national disciplinary committee regarding the provincial disciplinary body's finding.

