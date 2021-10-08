Some spectacular, hilarious and embarrassing things have taken place all over Mzansi this week and we don't want you to miss any of the big things. From a cleaner's incredible weekend glow-up to a classic clapback at one of the biggest restaurants, we bring you the stories that went viral.

It has been a memorable week in Mzansi news with a gorgeous cleaner turning heads and a classic clap-back. Image: Briefly News/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Are you sure you didn't miss any big stories that had people rushing to share their views on social media? To make sure you didn't, we picked out the top 5 viral stories in Mzansi for this week.

1. “What a Transformation”: Cleaner Stuns With Pictures of Herself Over the Weekend, Mzansi Makes Her Famous

Twitter user, who goes by the handle, @TshepyMo, transforms from a cleaner over the weekdays to a head-turning fashionista over weekends.

She shared 'weekday-vs-weekend' pictures on Twitter and her followers are stunned. The post is receiving major love online with close to 7 000 likes and over 340 retweets.

The gorgeous cleaner has over 8 000 followers and many are in awe of her weekend glow-up.

2. “Embarrassing”: Local Man Makes Money Rain at a Soweto Nightclub, Viral Video

Frequent social media user Kulani has done it again by causing a storm on his timeline. The Twitter user has shared a video of a group of revellers who are seen jostling to catch the money.

Looking at the viral clip, it seems the locals were at Konka in Jozi and a man rumoured to be Mzansi billionaire, Patrice Motsepe, decided to throw money all over the place.

However, some networkers are in disbelief and say that it is not the real Patrice Motsepe as the caption suggests.

3. Mzansi in Disbelief and Reacts to Millionaire Playground in Soweto Township

A social media account aiming to uplift the township economy has done it again. @KasiEconomy dropped a number of stunning photos on Twitter.

It seems the revellers are now choosing to visit the township more often as they parked their whips at club Konka. The account holder says the township of Soweto is no longer a place that depicts a story of poverty but pure class.

In their latest post, there are pictures showing a top range of luxury cars parked in front of the club right in the heart of Soweto as the owners or drivers had fun over the past weekend.

4. Lol: Saffa Delivers Spicy Clap Back at McDonald's for Trolling Facebook & Whatsapp

One brave and funny South African social media user has taken a swipe at one of the biggest restaurants in the world. McDonald's joined Twitter in trolling Facebook following the outage on Monday.

Following the fast food outlet’s decision to poke fun at Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crash, one local user has attacked the restaurant via a tweet.

@RelebogileReeh headed online to remind the fast food outlet that they still need to fix their ice cream machines.

5. “Crazy”: Mzansi in Disbelief on Maths That Doesn't Add Up: Botched Pricing Leaves SA Lol

The Mzansi digital space is one again reacting to funny images from one of the biggest retailers. Looking at the pictures as posted by one famous social media user, the shop displayed a number of specials.

However, it seems the mathematics is not spot on and Mzansi finds the pictures so hilarious and they shared their comments.

In one of the snaps, a loaf of bread is sold for R9,99 each and you pay R25,00 when you buy two - which is confusing for many locals.

