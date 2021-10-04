“Embarrassing”: Local Man Makes Money Rain at a Soweto Nightclub, Viral Video

Soweto nightclub revellers were treated to cash notes over the weekend as the video is going viral where it rains money

It is reported that the incident took place at Konka, one of the well-known nightclubs in Soweto, Johannesburg

Although @KulaniCool says the man who throws money is Patrice Motsepe, some people believe the guy is just embarrassing the poor

Frequent social media user Kulani has done it again by causing a storm on his timeline. The Twitter user has shared a video of a group of revellers who are seen jostling to catch the money.

Looking at the viral clip, it seems the locals were at Konka in Jozi and a man rumoured to be Mzansi billionaire, Patrice Motsepe, decided to throw money all over the place. However, some networkers are in disbelief and say that it is not the real Patrice Motsepe as the caption suggests.

In a short video on digital platforms, many people are spotted battling it out to catch the most number of notes and Briefly News looks at the reactions. He wrote:

“Motsepe making it rain at Konka.”

@Sethu_Dot said:

“Guys please which Motsepe? Patrice.”

@Im_Maanda said:

“Motsepe doesn't go to these places, and has an organisation to run....this is just a person who admires Patrice.”

@Ngqayimbana91 said:

“Ei ingathi izoba yingxaki, kuthen bangavuli iBranch marn apheKapa.”

@Hadebrian said:

“Motsepe as in like Patrice Motsepe?”

@MscathyPerry said:

“Mina I won't pick even one note, like never...”

@PastorD1722 said:

“Even animals nowadays wouldn't want to be treated like this.”

@PlatinumNatique said:

“Ngiyithanda impela imali but ngeke ung'bone ngenza lento.”

@VenisonVenus said:

“Rich people will embarrass you.”

Cars, jet and mansion: A look at the luxurious lifestyle of billionaire Patrice Motsepe

Taking a glance at a previous article, Briefly News reported that almost all South Africans know who Patrice Motsepe is - he is everyone’s favourite billionaire.

From bringing Messi to Mzansi to bettering the lives of citizens, Motsepe has used his wealth for good.

However, even though his hand is always open to those less fortunate, Motsepe’s wealth helps him and his family live comfortable lives. Briefly News decided to take a look at Motsepe’s life, career and the lifestyle he lives.

Kgosi was a former teacher and chief of the Mmakau branch. He later became the owner of a Spaza shop which was a hit with black mineworkers. According to Wikipedia, Motsepe learned business skills from his dad. It was also at his father’s shop where Motsepe got exposure to mining.

